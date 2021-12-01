2,6-Dichloro Aniline Market Estimated To Expand At A Robust CAGR Over 2031

2,6-Dichloro Aniline Market: An overview

2,6- Dichloro Aniline being a specialty chemical has limited applications in the chemicals and pharmaceutical industry. It is extensively used to manufacture drugs such as clonidine and diclofenac. Diclofenac is a famous drug which is used and recommended globally to reduce pain and inflammation. The broad range of supply of diclofenac discloses the amount of 2,6-dichloroaniline. Global diclofenac and clonidine markets together capped around US$ 6 Bn in 2019 and has potential to double the market value by the end of forecast period.

The immense potential of the end markets of 2,6-dichloro aniline portrays an image of rapid market growth of 2,6-dichloro aniline over the forecast period. Key consumers utilizing 2,6 dichloro aniline are Novartis AG, Henan Dongtai Pharmaceutical co., Merck & co, PD-Rx Pharmaceuticals, , Hikma Farmaceutica, , Cadila Pharnmaceuticals, Alembic Pharmaceuticals and bundle of other consumers.

Presence of high volumes of consumers and limited manufacturers makes the market near oligopolistic and monopolistic. Therefore, demand rise and decline has minor effect on prices of the product. But the pharmaceutical grade of 2,6-dichloro aniline is governed by inelasticity of price over demand rise which could be beneficial for manufacturers of 2,6-dichloro aniline manufacturers in long-run. Absence of the market substitute remains the key factor for the market growth of 2,6-dichloro aniline.

Demand Surge from Pharmaceutical Grade 2,6-Dichloro Aniline is set to Provide Thrust the Market

Of the two major grade types, industrial and pharmaceutical 2,6-Dichloro Aniline market, pharmaceutical grade 2,6-Dichloro Aniline market captures majority of the market shares. Rapid growth of the demand has driven the prices by 3% over the historical period of FY2015-FY2019. Industrial grade 2,6-Dichloro Aniline has immense applications in chemical industry such as organic synthesis and chemical processing to obtain derivatives.

It is also utilized in chemical laboratories in significant quantities which has added to the overall demand of the 2,6 dichloro aniline market. All in all owing to the aforementioned factors, market is set to grow at double digit CAGR over the forecast period.

Segmentation analysis of 2,6-Dichloro Aniline Market:

The global 2,6-Dichloro Aniline market is bifurcated into four major segments: purity, application, end-use industry and region.

On the basis of purity, 2,6-Dichloro Aniline market has been segmented as follows:

98%

98-99%

More than 99%

On the basis of application, 2,6-Dichloro Aniline market has been segmented as follows:

Chemical Manufacturing

API (Acute Pharmaceutical Ingredients)

Others

On the basis of End-use industry, 2,6-Dichloro Aniline market has been segmented as follows:

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Laboratories

Others

On the basis of geographic regions, 2,6-Dichloro Aniline market is segmented as

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

For More Insights- https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/entertainment-industry-stimulating-programmable-stage-lighting-sales-study-854323241.html

