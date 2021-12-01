Demand For Oat Grass Powder Market Is Set To Grow At A Higher Pace Over The Medium- And Long-Run Forecast Period 2021-2031

Oat Grass Powder to Experience Rapid Growth

Oat grass powder is a novel product launched in the ingredients market and has shown positive reaction in the initial years. Poised as highly nutritional source of plethora of nutrients like vitamins and other essential nutrients, the demand for oat grass powder is expected to show significant growth in the coming years.

Additional functions of oat grass powder to supplement better intestinal flora & fauna and antioxidant & detoxification properties, demand from the fitness enthusiasts, health conscious millennials and geriatric population is expected to show augmented demand during the forecast period.

Oat grass powder Market: Dynamics

Increasing acceptance of the traditional and alternative medicines, has been boosting demand of multiple plant based ingredients. Oat grass products is expected to be one of these products with high growth trend and adoption rate in the early stages. Oat grass powder is expected to show high prevalence as additive for functional products and supplements. Proof of efficacy and benefits of oat grass powder is expected to increase demand from functional products.

Nutraceuticals and supplements are expected to play prominent factor in the growth in demand for oat grass powder. The presence of tricin, compound with smooth muscle relaxing properties, in the oat grass powder is expected to be prominent factor in demand.

The additional benefits of the oat grass powder like presence of soluble and insoluble fibre are expected to be supplemental to this demand in nutraceuticals and supplements. The high alkaline properties of the oat grass powder and subsequent properties like regulating body pH are also expected to be beneficial for demand.

Oat grass powder Market: Key Players

Oat grass powder is currents in the introduction stage and has multiple low level players in the market. NP Nutra is one of the pioneers in the market with their product launched in 2012. There exist multiple domestic level players, with their high focus on regional distribution of their products.

NP Nurtra has collaborated with multiple distribution channels and has high investments in the online sales through third party websites. The market is expected to see multiple new entrants in the market during coming years. The market is expected to move towards fragmentation on the global scale during the forecast period.

Oat grass powder Market: Segmentation

The Oat grass powder market can be segmented on the basis of nature and application.

On the basis of nature, the oat grass powder market can be segmented into:

  • Conventional
  • Organic

On the basis of application, the oat grass powder market can be segmented into:

  • Functional products
  • Nutraceuticals and supplements
  • Others

Oat grass powder Market: Regional Overview

Still in the early stages of development, usage of the oat grass powder has been observed in high oat production countries, with high concentration in the European nations. Based on the adoption of novel products and high preference of organic products, Europe is expected to account for one of the major demand bases for oat grass powder.

While North America has shown high production of oat and related by products, demand is expected to be gradual based on the adoption curves of organic ingredients observed in the region.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

  • Oat Grass Powder Market Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.
  • Oat Grass Powder Market Historical volume analysis: The report provides a comparison of Oat Grass Powder Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.
  • Oat Grass Powder Market Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Oat Grass Powder Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally
  • Oat Grass Powder Market Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Oat Grass Powder Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Oat Grass Powder Market is  carefully analyzed
  • Post COVID consumer spending on Oat Grass Powder Market Consumption: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Oat Grass Powder Market growth.

