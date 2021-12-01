Demand For Oat Grass Powder Market Is Set To Grow At A Higher Pace Over The Medium- And Long-Run Forecast Period 2021-2031

Additional functions of oat grass powder to supplement better intestinal flora & fauna and antioxidant & detoxification properties, demand from the fitness enthusiasts, health conscious millennials and geriatric population is expected to show augmented demand during the forecast period.

Oat grass powder is a novel product launched in the ingredients market and has shown positive reaction in the initial years. Poised as highly nutritional source of plethora of nutrients like vitamins and other essential nutrients, the demand for oat grass powder is expected to show significant growth in the coming years.

Oat grass powder Market: Dynamics

Increasing acceptance of the traditional and alternative medicines, has been boosting demand of multiple plant based ingredients. Oat grass products is expected to be one of these products with high growth trend and adoption rate in the early stages. Oat grass powder is expected to show high prevalence as additive for functional products and supplements. Proof of efficacy and benefits of oat grass powder is expected to increase demand from functional products.

Nutraceuticals and supplements are expected to play prominent factor in the growth in demand for oat grass powder. The presence of tricin, compound with smooth muscle relaxing properties, in the oat grass powder is expected to be prominent factor in demand.

The additional benefits of the oat grass powder like presence of soluble and insoluble fibre are expected to be supplemental to this demand in nutraceuticals and supplements. The high alkaline properties of the oat grass powder and subsequent properties like regulating body pH are also expected to be beneficial for demand.

Oat grass powder Market: Key Players

Oat grass powder is currents in the introduction stage and has multiple low level players in the market. NP Nutra is one of the pioneers in the market with their product launched in 2012. There exist multiple domestic level players, with their high focus on regional distribution of their products.

NP Nurtra has collaborated with multiple distribution channels and has high investments in the online sales through third party websites. The market is expected to see multiple new entrants in the market during coming years. The market is expected to move towards fragmentation on the global scale during the forecast period.