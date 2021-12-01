Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric Market is Expected to Show a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2021 – 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Dec 01, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global polypropylene (PP) nonwoven fabric market size was valued at USD 26.3 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 34.98 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.5%. The market is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to rising importance and acceptance from end-user industries such as automotive, aviation, geotextile and construction. Furthermore, rising use of the PP nonwoven fabrics for fabricating baby clothes coupled with increasing utilization for manufacturing adult incontinence products is anticipated to propel the market growth over the next eight years. In addition, the market is projected to witness uprising demand from medical industry as well as from feminine care industry due to the favorable fabric quality, thus enabling the market to report augmented growth over the forecast period. However, growing stringent regulation imposed on manufactures due to rising environmental concerns coupled with increasing fluctuation in the raw material prices has enabled the market to witness hindered growth over the next eight years.

Crude oil is the primary raw material used in the manufacturing of Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric and hence price instabilityis expected to have a direct influence on demand for Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric. In order to ensure conformance to environmental standards regarding formaldehyde emissions, significant funding and investments have to be made and this may slowdown the market growth. However, the positive side is that there is an increasing adoption of nanotechnology in Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric production that aims to improve their functional and structural characteristics and expand their scope of application.

Asia Pacific emerged as the market leader in Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric market on account of widespread use in construction applications and growing consumption of moulding compounds in India and China. China is a large Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric market and a significant consumer at a global level. Within North America, U.S. is one of the leading consumers in wood adhesive applications of Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric. In addition, demand for thermal insulation products is expected to be on a rise on account of the legislation implemented in various countries and regional associations for constructing energy efficient buildings. Further, growing use of composites in marine, mass transit and aerospace is anticipated to boost the Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric market.

