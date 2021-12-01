Growing demand for fire-resistant coatings in renovation projects drives the market

The fire-resistant coatings market was USD 933 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,106 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2020. Increasing awareness and emphasis on safety measures and preference for lightweight materials, which require additional protection, are expected to drive the market. The stringent regulations and norms are also supporting market growth, as the newly constructed buildings and manufacturing plants need to meet the required safety and fire resistance standards. Increasing urbanization and the growing building & construction industry are expected to provide growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period. The use of low-cost cementitious coatings in developing countries and in dry environments is expected to support market growth.

Fire-resistant coatings are not only used in new construction projects but also in the maintenance of old projects and buildings for commercial and residential purposes. Apart from protection against fires, these coatings provide resistance against weather and corrosion. They require less maintenance and also provide extended service life. People are becoming aware of their benefits and are including these coatings in both renovation and new construction projects. As per the European Union, around 35% of the buildings in Europe are over 50 years old, and only 0.4–1.2% of the buildings are renovated each year. With increasing focus on clean energy and building safety, stricter regulations are in effect to renovate older buildings. This factor can potentially increase the demand for fire-resistant coatings across the globe.

The building & construction industry is estimated to have the largest share in the fire-resistant coatings market

The building & construction industry is estimated to account for the largest share of the fire-resistant coatings market in 2019, closely followed by the industrial segment in terms of value. Increasing construction activities, along with a rise in the number of manufacturing facilities in the emerging economies in APAC and MEA, are expected to drive the market demand during the forecast period.

Europe projected to account for the largest share of the fire-resistant coatings market

Europe accounted for the largest share of the global fire-resistant coatings market in 2019. The growth of the fire-resistant coatings market in this region is mainly attributed to stringent government regulations, an industrial initiative for sustainable development, and a strong emphasis on protection against fire. Moreover, the practice of constructing green buildings and adopting green coatings offers many opportunities for the growth of the market in the region. The European market is mainly dominated by the EU-5 countries, especially Germany and the UK.

The leading players in the fire-resistant coatings market include AkzoNobel (Netherlands), PPG (US), Jotun (Norway), Sherwin-Williams (US), and Hempel (Denmark). The key industry players are adopting strategies to expand their presence and enhance their product portfolio through investments in R&D. For example, in 2017, Hempel invested in an R&D center solely for fire-resistant coatings in Spain. This expansion will help the company comply with the ever-changing demand from the construction industry and develop high efficacy products.

