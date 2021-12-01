Optimistic Sales of Usage Insurance Set to Push Market Growth at 17% CAGR, Reports Fact.MR Study

Newly released data from Fact.MR market Analysis shows that global demand of the overall Usage Insurance market accounted for almost US$ 30 Bn in 2020 and is projected to reach nearly US$ 150 Bn by 2031, expanding 5x across the 2021-2031 forecast period.

A growing trend in automobile insurance is the collection of data about how far individual vehicles have been driven based on the data collected by a particular insurer. Telematics is used in insurance and can either be pre-installed in the vehicle or can be added with a plug-in device. Based on these trends, Fact.MR expects that the global market will surge at a CAGR of over 17% from 2021 to 2031.

The report discusses in detail the various important aspects of the Usage Insurance market. The report has an intelligent insight on critical aspects that are essential to good growth in the Usage Insurance market. Some of these features include market size, growth, revenue, sales, demand, risks, threats, opportunities, economic forecast and history, and much more. The report is based on factual data assessed by our research analysts to give our clients a complete overview of the Usage Insurance market landscape and prepare a business canvas accordingly.

The Usage Insurance Market report profiles the successive companies, which includes:

Insure the Box Limited

Allstate Insurance Company

State Farm

Uniqa Insurance Group AG

Groupama

Generali Group

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A

Liberty Mutual Group

Allianz SE

Progressive Corporation

Fact.MR analysts are currently analyzing and coordinating their insights on the effect of COVID-19 across diverse industry verticals. These insights are quite promising for several businesses and ventures to cope up with this unprecedented downturn and take effective strategic decisions to expand and proliferate within a competitive business ecosystem.

By Types:

Pay-how-you-drive(PHYD)

Pay-as-you-drive(PAYD)

Manage-how-you-drive(MHYD)

By Product:

Black Box

OBD Dongle

Smartphone

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East Africa

Table of Contents –

Global Usage Insurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2031

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Usage Insurance Sales, Overall Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer

4 Global Usage Insurance Market Analysis by Various Regions

5 North America Usage Insurance by Countries

6 Europe Usage Insurance by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Usage Insurance by Countries

8 South America Usage Insurance by Countries

9 The Middle East and Africa’s Usage Insurance by Countries

10 Global Usage Insurance Market Segment by Types

11 Global Usage Insurance Market Segment by Applications

12 Usage Insurance Market Forecast

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

Usage Insurance Market- Scope of Report

A recent study by Fact.MR on the usage insurance market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering usage insurance.

Reasons why you should buy this report:

Understand the Current and future of the Usage Insurance Market in both Established and emerging markets.

The report assists in relocating the business strategies by accentuate the Usage Insurance business priorities.

The report throws light on the segment anticipated to dominate the Usage Insurance industry and market.

Forecasts the regions expected to perceive ascension.

The newest developments within the Usage Insurance industry and details of the industry leaders alongside their market share and methods.

Saves time on the entry-level research as the report contains significant data concentrating growth, size, key players, and segments of the industry.

Save time carrying out entry-level research by characterizing the growth, size, major players and segments within the Global Market.

