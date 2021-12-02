Find the Perfect Stretch Wrap with Wizard Polyethylene Manufactures

Pretoria, South Africa, 2021-Dec-02 — /EPR Network/ — Are you struggling to get the perfect size of plastic film to wrap your items? Maybe even struggling to find a plastic wrap that is strong enough to keep your items in one place? Let us introduce you to Wizard Polyethylene Manufacturers. They have been manufacturing and delivering stretch wrap (cling wrap, pallet wrap, or plastic wrap) for over 20 years. Wizard Polyethylene Manufacturers not only manufacture stretch wrap but can also customise the type of stretch wrap that you want. In addition to this, they also deliver for free within a 100km radius of their factory in Pretoria.

Cling wrap, also known as stretch wrap, is a highly stretchable plastic film that is used to wrap around items. This keeps items bound together tightly, like wrapping products on pallets to secure them to one another and the pallet. Therefore, reducing product loss, making product tampering more difficult, and of course, reducing the risk of a worker getting an injury. Thereby, making this type of product much more valuable than keeping food fresh for the next day in the fridge.

It is important to note that Wizard Polyethylene Manufacturers have three pillars in their business, and they are Quality Products, Competitive pricing, and Excellent Service. This is also backed by their annual survey, which shows that 84% of their customers rate their product as excellent (Quality), 80% of their customers agree that their pricing is below competitors (Pricing), and 95% of their customers rate their service 7/10 or higher (Service). Therefore, proving that their business is truly living out their ethos and is thus a great company to do business with.

For more information about the company visit their official website at https://wizpol.co.za/

About Wizard Polyethylene Manufactures:

Wizard Polyethylene Manufactures is a company that has been manufacturing stretch wrap, shrink wrap, and black stretch wrap for over 20 years. They adjust their manufacturing according to what the customer wants in roll width, thickness, and length, and normal or extended cores. Furthermore, they have a broad range of customers across many industries including FMCG, logistics, agriculture, pharmaceutical, construction, motor, electrical, and chemical. Therefore, having experience in all different types of clients. If you would like to get the perfect stretch wrap for your business, Wizard Polyethylene Manufactures is the company for you.

Contact:

5 Hoy Street, Waltloo, Pretoria

Gauteng, 0184, South Africa

Tel: +12 803 7911