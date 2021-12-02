Industrial Radiography Market to Witness the Highest Growth in APAC Region

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Dec-02 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Industrial Radiography Market by Imaging Technique (Film-based Radiography, Digital Radiography), End User (Petrochemicals & Gas, Power Generation, Manufacturing, Aerospace, and Automotive & Transportation), and Geography – Global Forecast to 2025″, is estimated to grow from USD 532 million in 2020 to USD 784 million by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Major factors fueling the market growth are advancements in software that are integrated into radiography systems, stringent regulations by various governments regarding industrial safety and product quality, increasing demand for NDT services in automotive and aerospace industries, and the preventive maintenance of industrial equipment.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=249604981

Digital radiography to lead industrial radiography market in 2025

Digital radiography is the latest development in industrial X-ray imaging. A digital image-capturing device is used in digital radiography instead of X-ray films. Further, digital radiography has made radiography systems easy-to-use, safe, and fast, thus driving its adoption for industrial applications than that of traditional film-based radiography.

Market for petrochemicals & gas end user to grow at higher CAGR during forecast period

The rising adoption of industrial radiography equipment for inspecting the welds of pipelines and pressure vessels in the petrochemical & gas industry is expected to drive the growth of the industrial radiography market during the forecast period. Further, workplace safety is of utmost importance in this industry hence, radiographic techniques are used to keep constant checks on the equipment, which further encourages the adoption of Industrial radiography equipment.

Market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

The industrial radiography market in APAC is growing rapidly due to several advancements and technological innovations in different manufacturing industries. The adoption of industrial radiography solutions is high in APAC due to the growing manufacturing sector in the region. The adoption of automation in manufacturing and rapid infrastructural growth in countries such as India and China are the major factors driving the growth of the industrial radiography market in this region. The aerospace and defense industries also contribute to the growth of the industrial radiography market as many countries in APAC are involved in the manufacturing of defense aircraft.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=249604981

Major players in the industrial radiography market are 3DX-Ray LTD (U.K.), Anritsu Corporation (Japan), Bosello HT (Italy), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), General Electric (U.S.), and FujiFilm Holdings Corporation.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com