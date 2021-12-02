An Above Average CAGR Estimated To Be Maintained By Conveyor System Market During 2031

The global conveyor system market was valued at ~US$ 12.1 Bn in 2019 and is anticipated to surpass US$ 12.9 Bn during the forecast period 2020-2030. The market is slated on a course of sluggish growth at 2.9%. The manufacturing sector has witnessed a paradigm shift with the implementation of Industry 4.0 technologies across various industrial sectors. With the growing trend of automation, manufacturing units have implemented Industry 4.0 standards to reduce machine downtime, reduce labor inefficiencies, enhance production, reduce ROI (return on investment), and more importantly achieve high quality manufacturing.

The COVID-19 crisis has caused unprecedented uncertainty, leading to a major slowdown. The manufacturing of automobiles, industrial equipment and food & beverages has come to a standstill due to stringent lockdowns imposed by governments. Despite this panic buying by consumers is coaxing manufacturers to increase their warehouse space, which is expected to accelerate demand for conveyor systems.

Key Takeaways of Conveyor System Market Study:

The global conveyor system market is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than ~US$ 3.1 Bn and is anticipated to grow at a value CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

By product, conveyor belts are projected to grow at a value CAGR of 2.7%, and will be valued 1.6X more than roller conveyors by the end of 2020.

East Asia is expected to emerge as the fastest growing conveyor system market and is projected to surpass a market valuation of ~US$ 2.6 Bn by the end of 2030.

Packaging & Warehouse Distribution is projected to grow at a value CAGR of ~3.5% and is expected to create an absolute value opportunity of US$ 973.2 million.

Key Segments of the Conveyor System Market

Product Belt Conveyor System Roller Conveyor System Pallet Conveyor System Overhead Conveyor System Tri-Planar Conveyor System Crescent Conveyor System Skid Conveyor System Trailer Conveyor System Other Conveyor Systems

Operation Manual Conveyor System Semi-Automatic Conveyor System Automatic Conveyor System

Capacity Type Unit Handling Conveyor System Bulk Handling Conveyor System

End Use Conveyor System for Packaging & Warehouse Distribution Conveyor System for Textile & Paper Conveyor System for Construction & Mining Conveyor System for Automotive & Transportation Conveyor System for Consumer Electronics Conveyor System for Food & Beverages Conveyor System for Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals



The report covers following Conveyor System Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Conveyor System Market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Conveyor System Market

Latest industry Conveyor System Market with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Conveyor System Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Conveyor System Market demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Conveyor System Market major players

Conveyor System Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Conveyor System Market demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

