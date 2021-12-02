China Account for the More than 28% of Global Current Transformer Market Manufacturing – Fact.MR Study

250 Pages Current Transformer Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Current Transformer. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Current Transformer Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Current Transformer market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Current Transformer

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Current Transformer, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Current Transformer Market.

Key Segments of Current Transformer Market Type Dry Type

Oil-immersed

Gas-insulated

Others Construction Wound type Current Transformers

Toroidal Current Transformers

Bar type Current Transformers

Summation Current Transformers By Core Solid Core

Split Core By Voltage Rating Low Voltage

Medium Voltage

High Voltage By Use Case Indoor

Outdoor By Application Protection Current Transformers

Metering Current Transformers By End-use Vertical Energy Sector Power Plants Transmission Substations Distribution Substations

Manufacturing Sector

Others Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Current Transformer Market- Scope of Report A recent study by Fact.MR on the current transformer market offers a 10-year forecast for 2020 to 2030. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the manufacturing of current transformers. The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the current transformer market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study. Report Summary The study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales in the market across the globe. A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of current transformers during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study. Analysis on Market Size Evaluation The current transformer market has been analyzed for each market segment, in terms of volume (‘000 units) and value (US$ Mn). Market estimates at global and regional are available in terms of “US$ Mn” for value and in “000 units” for volume. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation, has been incorporated in the report. Furthermore, absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all the segments adds prominence to the report. Absolute dollar opportunity plays a crucial role in assessing the level of opportunity that a manufacturer/distributor can look to achieve, along with identifying potential resources, considering the sales and distribution perspective in the global current transformer market. Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments Key sections have been elaborated in the report, which have helped deliver projections on regional markets. These chapters include regional macros (political, economic, and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of the market during the forecast period. Country-specific valuation on demand for current transformers has been offered for each regional market, along with the market scope estimate and forecast, price index, and impact analysis of dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report. Detailed breakup in terms of value & volume for emerging countries has also been included in the report. In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape The report sheds light on the leading manufacturers of current transformers, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in the production of current transformers has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses. Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolio and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the current transformer market. Key Takeaways from Current Transformer Market Study The market is anticipated to add 1.4X value in 2030 as compared to 2020.

Dry current transformers capture a major chunk of the market, equivalent to 70% of the total market share.

Low voltage is the fastest-growing segment in the current transformer space, owing to increased application in the industrial and commercial sector.

North America will dominate the market revenue in 2030, and is expected to gain 142 BPS in its market share by 2030 over 2020.

Metering application is anticipated to gain around 216 BPS over the next ten years.

The use of current transformers in protection applications is anticipated to lose around 216 BPS by 2030.

The market in Germany and the U.K. is expected to progress at CAGR of close to 4% through 2030.

The U.S. market is projected to expand at a CAGR close to 5% over the next ten years.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, demand was hit, and the market witnessed a growth rate of -4.4% in 2020, with things likely to come back to normal by the second half of 2021. “Increasing electricity consumption and integration of renewable energy into existing infrastructure are set to boost demand for current transformers,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

