Solid Bleached Board Market Is Anticipated To Exhibit Promising Growth Between 4.1% And 5.7% During The Tenure Of 2021 To 2031

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts Solid Bleached Board Market sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19.

Key Solid Bleached Board MarketSurvey Highlights and Projections

Fact MR Project’s sales of Solid Bleached Board Marketcontinue rising at great pace driven by application across diverse industries.

The report presents refined Solid Bleached Board Market sales outlook, predicting revenue generated through 2031 to total US$ Solid Bleached Board Market MN/ Bn by 2031.

Segments will remain top-selling in terms of (criteria for segmentation), with demand surpassing US$ Direct Thermal Linerless Labels Market/ Bn by 2031.

Chemicals and materials production in the U.S. will accelerate at a steady pace, creating scope for expansion of Direct Thermal Linerless Labels Market. Sales in the U.S. is expected to top US$ Solid Bleached Board Market MN/Bn.

Post COVID-19 recovery will reinstate Solid Bleached Board Market demand in Japan and South Korea to the pre-pandemic status.

Europe Market Demand Potential

With the REACH initiative calling for reduced usage of plastic products, recycled paper and paperboard products have been the preferred media of packaging by the end users. Western and northern Europe in particular is more likely to use solid bleached board as compared to other regions in current and upcoming years.

What are the Leading Manufacturers/Suppliers of Solid Bleached Board Market?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of Solid Bleached Board Market include

Iggesund Paperboard

WestRock

Sappi

Lamitech

Logic Packaging

Wipak

International Paper

Huhtamaki

Pacific Paper

Mankato Packaging

Sandusky Packaging

BBM

Murli

Shanghai DE Printed Box

ITC Ltd.

Senda Paper Global Pvt. Ltd.

International Recycling Corp.

Green Woods Paper & Stationery Co. Ltd.

Key Segments

· By Type

One-Sided Two-Sided



· By Application

Graphical Use Cosmetic Packaging Food Packaging Pharmaceutical Packaging



· By Region

North America US Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Europe Germany Italy France The U.K. Spain NORDICS BENELUX Russia Rest of Europe East Asia China Japan South Korea South Asia Pacific India ASEAN ANZ (Australia and New Zealand) Rest of South Asia Pacific The Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Turkey North Africa South Africa Rest of the Middle East and Africa



