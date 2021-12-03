Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market Set to Grow at the Fastest Rate- Time to Grow your Revenue

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Dec-03 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market With COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Robot Type (Service, and Industrial), Technology (Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Context Awareness, and NPL), Offering, Application, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2026″, the AI Robots market is expected to grow from USD 6.9 billion in 2021 to USD 35.3 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 38.6% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=120550497

The AI Robots market witnessed a decline in 2020 owing to the spread of COVID-19. The outbreak had adversely impacted the supply chain of AI Robots market, as some of the prominent players are based in China and the US, and these countries were the worst affected countries in the pandemic in the first half of 2020. The market is expected to witness a U-shaped recovery in 2021 with the rising demand for AI Robots in agriculture, industrial, military and defence and education applications.

Service Robots to have the highest CAGR in AI Robots market during the forecast period

Service robots are expected to continue to dominate the AI robots market during the forecast period. The market for service robots is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing interest of organizations toward automation of day-to-day processes. Moreover, AI-integrated service robots can assist humans in a variety of applications, ranging from domestic tasks, such as cleaning pools and mowing lawns, to critical jobs in the military & defense sector, such as spying, search and rescue operations, border security, and combat operations.

Stock Management is expected to lead AI Robots market during the forecast period

Robots are being widely adopted for stock management applications, which comprise warehouse stock management, retail store stock management, and factory stock management. The major tasks performed by robots to manage stocks include sorting, sequencing, and delivery. Amazon Robotics (a subsidiary of Amazon) is one of the key players in the AI robots market for stock management applications as it offers Kiva, an AI-integrated robot. Amazon has adopted this robot at its warehouses on a large scale.

North-America is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the AI Robots market during the forecast period

The market in this region has been studied for the US, Canada, and Mexico, which have potential demand for service robots and their commercial applications. For several years, service robots have been used for military and defense applications in the US. Also, drones are adopted for various commercial applications such as media and entertainment, precision agriculture, law enforcement, inspection, and surveys. The increasing demand for AI-integrated professional service robots, especially for medical and underwater applications, is driving the growth of the AI robots market in North America.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=120550497

The report profiles key players in the AI Robots market and analyzes their market shares. Players profiled in this report are SoftBank (Japan), NVDIA (US), Intel (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Hanson Robotics (China), Alphabet (US), Xilinx (US), ABB (Switzerland), Fanuc (Japan), Alphabet (US), Harman International (US), Kuka (Germany), Blue Frog Robotics (Paris), Promobot (Russia), Jibo (US), LG (South Korea), Neurala (US), F&P Personal Robotics (Switzerland), Staubli (Switzerland), Rethink Robotics (Germany), Boston Dynamics (US), Diligent Robotics (US), Franka Emika (Germany), Pal Robotics (Spain), and Comau (Italy).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com