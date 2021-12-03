Pet Pee Pads Market Estimated To Record Highest CAGR By 2031

According to a latest report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, on the global pet pee market, the industry is currently valued at US$ 548 Mn. Increase in pet adoption and relative growth of the pet care industry has proliferated demand for pet care products.

The growing trend in developed economies to keep pets at home has enhanced expenditure on pet care. Increasing awareness about pet care products over the past decade has strengthened market growth at a CAGR of 8.7%, encouraging manufacturers to diversify their product offerings. Manufacturers are continuously focusing on R&D; for instance, pads made from bamboo and paper to provide cost-effective products along with being decomposable and eco-friendly.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6914

Currently, demand for single-use pads is high, experiencing a growth of rate of 9.1% over the past five years, due to them being hygienic. But with the passage of time, reusable pads will capture significant portion of the pet pee pads market owing to affordability, washable, and rising frequency of pets travelling with owners.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global pet pee pads market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 8.7% and top a market value of US$ 1.2 Bn by 2031.

The dogs segment, under pet type, is estimated to account for 89.7% market share in 2021, but lose 62 BPS over the projection period.

Under pad size, small pads generate higher market revenue, and had a valuation of US$ 163.6 Mn in 2020.

Single-use pads are anticipated to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 407 Mn through 2031.

Under sales channel, offline sales channels hold dominance owing to large number of hypermarkets and pet stores, collectively accounting for over 60% market share.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6914

“Demand for cotton pads is high, but microfiber pads are set to gain immense popularity over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Winning Strategy

A lot of pet pee pads now are being made of biodegradable material with economical pricing. With the utilization of these materials, demand and sales of the product will increase due to rising pet care initiatives by governments for shelter care animals.

Moreover, manufacturers are coming up different customizations in pet pee pads, which include added attributes such as washable, leak proof, and decomposable, allowing customers a plethora of options to choose from.

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=6914

Key Segments in Cosmetic Wipes Industry Research

Product Cosmetic Wet Wipes Cosmetic Dry Wipes

Material Use Absorbent Cotton Cosmetic Wipes Non-woven Fabric Cosmetic Wipes

Application Cleansing & Makeup Removal Cosmetic Wipes Moisturizing Cosmetic Wipes Exfoliating Cosmetic Wipes

Distribution Channel Sales of Cosmetic Wipes via Modern Trade Sales of Cosmetic Wipes via Specialty Stores Sales of Cosmetic Wipes via Medical Stores & Pharmacies Sales of Cosmetic Wipes via Online Retail



Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=217

Reasons to choose Fact.MR:

Exhaustive research regarding the market to offer A to Z information.

Digital technologies to provide innovative business solutions to the clients.

24/7 availability of services.

Interaction with suppliers, vendors, and service providers for precise market landscape.

Reports tailored as per the requirements of the clients.

For More Insights- http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liquid-flux-market-expanding-at-7-cagr-digitalization-across-industries-enabling-growth-factmr-301269891.html?tc=eml_cleartime

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: