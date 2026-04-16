Mullen Gas Services Introduces 24/7 Emergency Gas Boiler Installation in Dublin

Dublin, Ireland, 2026-04-16 — /EPR Network/ — Mullen Gas Services Ltd is proud to announce its new 24/7 emergency gas boiler installation service in Dublin and nearby areas. This service is designed to help homeowners who need a fast and reliable boiler installation, especially during urgent situations.

With rising demand for same-day boiler services, the company now ensures that no home in Dublin is left without heating or hot water.

Fast Help When You Need It Most

A broken or old boiler can cause stress, especially in cold weather. Mullen Gas Services now provides emergency boiler installation services at any time—day or night.

Their expert team can:

Install a new gas boiler quickly

Replace broken or inefficient boilers

Restore heating and hot water fast

Provide safe and energy-efficient solutions

This makes them a trusted choice for emergency heating repair in Dublin.

Certified RGI Engineers You Can Trust

All services are carried out by fully certified RGI (Registered Gas Installer) engineers. This ensures every installation is:

Safe

Legal

Energy efficient

Built to last

Customers can feel confident knowing their home heating system is handled by professionals.

Serving Dublin and Nearby Areas

Mullen Gas Services covers Dublin and a 20-mile surrounding radius, helping homeowners with:

Gas boiler installation

Boiler replacement services

Boiler breakdown support

Central heating solutions

Emergency plumbing services

Their fast response time makes them one of the most reliable providers for 24/7 boiler services in Dublin.

Energy-Efficient Boiler Solutions

The company focuses on installing modern, energy-efficient gas boilers. These systems:

Lower energy bills

Improve heating performance

Reduce carbon footprint

Increase home comfort

This helps customers save money in the long run while staying warm.

Why Choose Mullen Gas Services?

Mullen Gas Services stands out because of:

24/7 emergency availability

Same-day boiler installation

Experienced RGI-certified engineers

Affordable pricing

Fast response across Dublin

Their goal is simple: keep homes warm and safe all year round.

Customer-Focused Emergency Service

The company understands that boiler problems can happen anytime. That is why their team is always ready to respond quickly and fix the issue without delay.

Whether it is a boiler breakdown, gas leak, or urgent installation, customers can rely on fast and friendly service.

Call to Action

Need urgent help with your boiler? Contact Mullen Gas Services today for 24/7 emergency gas boiler installation in Dublin and get your heating back fast.

Website:https://www.mullengasservices.com/gas-boiler-installation/

About Mullen Gas Services Ltd

Mullen Gas Services Ltd is a trusted heating and plumbing company based in Dublin. The company specializes in gas boiler servicing, boiler installation and replacement, emergency boiler repair, central heating services, and plumbing and radiator services.

With years of experience, they provide high-quality, reliable, and affordable heating solutions for homes across Dublin.

Contact Information

Phone: 0874179201

Email: mgsltd15@gmail.com