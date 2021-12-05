Fact.MR’s report on the shaped liquid cartons market has introduced remarkable insights about the steadily expanding market growing at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast year of 2019 to 2027. The market analysis has revealed that the stringent emission standards and preference for eco-friendly & recyclable packaging solutions have led to the growth of shaped liquid cartons in the global market. The overall sales of shaped liquid cartons was pegged at more than US$ 2.4 Bn in 2018 and the global shaped liquid cartons market is likely to grow at a promising rate during the forecast period owing to growing demand for innovative packaging solutions across the developed as well as developing economies. In addition, the growing beverage industry along with changing consumer preferences are among the key factors anticipated to amplify the overall sales of shaped liquid cartons over the forecast period.

Among regions, East Asia is expected to hold the leading share in the global shaped liquid cartons market owing to a significant increase in beverage packaging solutions in the global market. The growing demand for eco-friendly and innovative beverage packaging solutions are projected to augment the growth of shaped liquid packaging market in the East Asia region. There are a large number of players present in East Asia shaped liquid packaging market. The key manufacturers in the shaped liquid cartons market around the globe are also focusing on expanding their production and sales footprint in the region. For example, on 30th July 2019, SIG Combibloc Group Ltd., a leading manufacturer of shaped liquid cartons announced the opening of a new production plant of aseptic carton packaging in Suzhou, China. Also, Tetra Pak International S.A., a leading manufacturer of shaped liquid cartons inaugurated a new aseptic carton packaging material factory in Binh Duong, Vietnam. This new production facility is catering to the growing demand of shaped liquid cartons in the East Asia market.

Shaped Liquid Cartons Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments-

The global shaped liquid cartons market is segmented by capacity, material, opening, application and region.

Capacity Less than 200 ml

200-500 ml

More Than 500 ml Material Uncoated Paperboard

LDPE Coated

Aluminum Opening Cut Opening

Straw Hole Opening

Clip Opening

Twist Opening

King Twist Opening Application Dairy Products

Alcoholic Beverages

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Fruit Juices

Other Applications Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

