‘Arrow’ Headliner Stephen Amell Added To Fan Expo New Orleans Lineup, January 8, 2022

NEW ORLEANS, USA, 2021-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ — Stephen Amell, known to millions as the crime-fighting vigilante lead in the hit TV series “Arrow,” is the latest big addition to the first FAN EXPO New Orleans, scheduled for January 7-9, 2022, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. The Toronto-born Amell who also starred in DC Universe vehicles such as “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “The Flash,” “Batwoman” and “Supergirl” in the “Oliver Queen” role, will greet fans, sign autographs, pose for photo ops and conduct a Q&A panel and potentially other special events on Saturday, January 8 only.

Amell has also appeared as a series regular in numerous shows, prominently “Hung,” “Private Practice” and “Heartland.” He also had recurring roles in “New Girl” opposite Zooey Deschanel and “Private Practice” as the love interest to Amy Brenneman, and a supporting slot in the 2016 action film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: Out of the Shadows.

Amell joins The Suicide Squad headliner Michael Rooker, “Sons of Anarchy” stars Ron Perlman, Theo Rossi and Ryan Hurst and “My Hero Academia” voice actors Justin Briner (“Izuku Midoriya”) and Christopher Sabat (“All Might”) at the major comics, sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming convention kicking off the 17-show FAN EXPO slate in 2022. Additional FAN EXPO New Orleans celebrities, voice actors, creators, cosplayer and more will be announced soon.

Executed with the highest level of health and safety measures in place, FAN EXPO New Orleans, previously produced as Wizard World New Orleans, will welcome fans to reunite for a weekend of non-stop programming and special guests. Tickets for FAN EXPO New Orleans are available now at www.fanexponeworleans.com.

FAN EXPO New Orleans brings its unique brand of excitement to an event that will feature top celebrities, hundreds of exhibitors, creators and cosplayers as well as compelling programming, meet and greets, special events, kids zones and more. FAN EXPO New Orleans will feature everything fans have loved about Wizard World New Orleans with even more all weekend. Details on guests and schedules will be announced soon.

New Orleans is the first event on the 2022 FAN EXPO calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events/.

