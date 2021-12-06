Structural Engineering Firm O’Donnell & Naccarato Joins Structural Engineers 2050 Program

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States, 2021-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ — In October of 2021, structural engineering firm O’Donnell & Naccarato announced their commitment to the Structural Engineers 2050 program (SE2050). The SE 2050 Commitment Program is an initiative launched by the Structural Engineering Institute (SEI) of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) in response to the SE 2050 Challenge issued in late 2019 by the Carbon Leadership Forum (CLF). The program’s stated goal is that “All structural engineers shall understand, reduce and ultimately eliminate embodied carbon in their projects by 2050.”

Embodied carbon is the carbon footprint of a project: carbon dioxide emissions from the manufacturing and transportation of building materials and construction of a building before the building is fully operational.

O’Donnell & Naccarato have stated that their commitment to the Structural Engineers 2050 program begins with their Embodied Carbon Action Plan (ECAP) 2021. The first year of this plan “focuses on educating our staff, initiating our internal documentation process, determining potential reduction strategies, and bringing awareness to members of the [Architect/Engineer/Construction] community that we interface with on a regular basis.” As part of their plan, O’Donnell & Naccarato also stated that they would use the first year of involvement in the program to set embodied carbon reduction goals for year two. Scott M. Bauer, PE, SE, SECB, LEED AP, will serve as the Embodied Carbon Reduction Champion, developing and coordinating most aspects of the firm’s embodied carbon plan.

About O’Donnell & Naccarato

O’Donnell & Naccarato, a consulting structural engineering firm with facade restoration and full-service parking garage divisions, has been recognized for its expertise in designing and managing projects of all sizes, types and levels of complexity.

O’Donnell & Naccarato offers innovative alternatives and efficient designs that keep costs in line and allow for ease of construction. The company strives to provide the most in-depth analysis so that each building will support the design and system elements critical to its unique architectural expression and purpose.

For more information about the company and its involvement in the Structural Engineers 2050 program, visit O'Donnell & Naccarato's website or call 1-800-607-7284.