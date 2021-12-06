MEAN Training Bangalore BTM Marathahalli

Bangalore, India, 2021-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ — MEAN stack consists of JavaScript technologies such as MongoDB, Express, AngularJS, NodeJS.

Full-stack based toolkit is used to develop fast and robust web applications.

It provides rapid prototypes for web-based applications.

Architecture of MEAN

  • Firstly the request is made by the client and has been processed by AngularJS
  • Then the request is forwarded by NodeJS and that will look after the request.
  • The data is retrieved by MongoDB and the request is returned to ExpressJS
  • And the request is returned by NodeJS to the client
  • AngularJS will display the result fetched from MongoDB at the client-side.

Benefits

  • It is a free and open-source technology
  • Cost-effective
  • It is highly flexible
  • It is easy interaction between client and server-side
  • It is perfect for real-time web applications.

What is a MEAN stack developer?

MEAN stack developers should have a depth knowledge of Javascript they work on both frontend and back end applications. They mainly work on the MEAN stack that includes different technologies like MongoDB, Express, Angularjs, Nodejs.

The skillset of MEAN stack developer

MEAN stack is a good skill for programming and it is a single programming language that is used to develop real-time web applications.

  • MEAN Stack Developer should work on both the frontend(Angular, HTML, CSS, Javascript) & backend(ExpressJS,MongoDB, NodeJS) of website application.
  • Should have to know in-depth knowledge of javascript
  • Should know about all the versions of Angular and backend technologies.
  • MEAN stack developers should work with HTML and CSS.
  • Should know the knowledge of architecture design and programming templates.
  • Knowledge of web development, cloud technologies, and Database architecture.
  • Combine with the IT team to build a strong system to contribute the support to develop the business objectives.

 

Full-stack vs MEAN stack

Full-stack is the development of websites both in the front end and back end.

Server-side languages like JAVA, IoT, PHP, Ruby, Python.

Full-stack development requires in-depth knowledge of all concepts related to website development.

Full-stack development of web applications from scratch while the MEAN stack develops the framework that is based on JavaScript and dynamic websites.

MEAN stack technologies contain MongoDB, ExpressJS, Angular, NodeJS technologies that work on the front-end and back-end of the application.

MEAN stack is based on Javascript that helps you to work with full-stack developers.

Since MEAN stack is a framework behind website development.

Both MEAN stack developers and full-stack developers work in the front end and back end.

 

Salary of MEAN stack development.

  • The average salary of MEAN stack developers is about Rs. 6,00,000/- per annum. The highest salary is 20 lakhs.
  • Full-stack development is an in-demand job and the developers get a high salary.
  • They have knowledge in Javascript and work with MongoDB, AngularJS, NodeJS, ExpressJS.
  • They only need to have the knowledge of javascript and build upon it.
  • It is used to develop single-page applications and also real-time applications, complex websites.
  • There are more advantages of being MEAN stack developers compared to others like scalability, user-friendly, and flexibility.

 

