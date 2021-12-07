CD Bioparticles Introduces Customizable MOFs Linkers for Research Use

Shirley, USA, 2021-Dec-07 — /EPR Network/ — CD Bioparticles, a leading manufacturer and supplier of various drug delivery products and services, now introduces a series of customizable MOFs linkers that can be used as monomers to synthesize MOF materials.

CD Bioparticles offers various Porous Organic Materials for researchers, such as the RAFT Reagents, MOF Initiators, Functional Materials, Catalyst & Ligands, Metal-organic Frameworks (MOFs) Linkers, and MOFs Materials. These newly released customizable MOFs linkers are an expansion of the MOFs linkers products. Now the new customizable MOFs linkers such as thieno[3,2-b]thiophene-2,4-dicarboxylic acid, tri (pyridin-3-yl)amine, [1,1′-Biphenyl]-2,2′,4,4′,6,6′-hexacarboxylic acid, and [1,1′: 3′,1”-Terphenyl]-2,2”-dicarboxylic acid, 5′-(2-carboxyphenyl)- are all available at CD Bioparticles.

In addition, CD Bioparticles is capable of providing customized MOFs with various of the material formats and chemical composition. It can help science community to solve challenges that they might meet, such as limited MOF options in the market for different applications, restricted surface area, limited facilities for large production yield with consistant quality control, low production yield and low consistency, or tedious processing and formulation.

“AS a professional supplier of MOFs linkers, we can ensure the quality of our MOFs products. CD Bioparticles can provide our customers with wide coverage of the MOFs and free choice of building blocks. And we can guarantee cost-effective MOF manufacturing at scale, with tailored textural properties. We can also promise you the supply of highly-porous, suitably robust, shaped MOFs that are tailored to your applications, such as membrane separation, sensors and biotech.” said Dr. Robin J. Watts, the scientific officer of R&D department of CD Bioparticles.

Metal-organic frameworks are constructed from metal ions/clusters coordinated by organic linkers (or bridging-ligands). In addition to the MOFs materials, CD Bioparticles also provides Hydrogen-bonded Organic Framework (HOF) Materials, which can be applied for gas adsorption and separation, drug delivery for large drug molecules or enzymes or RNA, and Covalent Organic Framework (COF) Materials that can be used for gas adsorption and separation, and catalyst support.

“MOFs have attracted scientists for bio-applications. The MOFs linkers expansions provide our customers with access to CD Biopartciles MOFs related offering, and we are thrilled to release this new ones and expand new technology. We’ll focus on our mission to support our academic and medical clients, and continue our commitment to providing our customers with drug delivery solution through all stages of the development process, as well as continuing to work with our partners and scientific researchers globally to accelerate their discoveries.” added Robin.

For other detailed information on customizable MOFs linkers, please visit CD Bioparticles at https://www.cd-bioparticles.net.

