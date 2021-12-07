CD Bioparticles Announces Spherical Titania Nanoparticles

Shirley, USA, 2021-Dec-07 — /EPR Network/ — With years of experience in the pharmaceutical and life science sector, CD Bioparticles now launches a series of highly-monodisperse spherical titania nanoparticles (Titania Aqueous Dispersion and Titania Ethanol Dispersion). These novel products offer unique properties such as high dielectric constant (95-105) and high refractive index (2.488) and can be utilized in dye sensitized solar cells, lithium-ion batteries, bioanalysis, biosensing technologies and photonic crystals.

Despite Titanium dioxide (TiO2) nanoparticles being widely available, there is currently rare commercial source for monodisperse non-aggregated TiO2 nanoparticles. CD Bioparticles’ particles are monodispersed, un-agglomerated, and have well-defined sizes and morphologies. The unique morphology and homogeneity of the titania nanoparticles makes them ideal for use in a variety of applications, including photocatalysis, photovoltaics, chromatography, self-cleaning surfaces, advanced pigments and cosmetics and high refractive index optical coatings.

In this release, the particle sizes available are between 100 and 900 nm, with low coefficient of variation (CV<15%), unique among other products that are currently available on the market. These new spherical titania nanoparticles can be supplied as aqueous or ethanol suspensions in a range of concentrations (2.5-10wt%). Various products such as DiagNano™ Titania Aqueous Dispersion, 100 nm, and DiagNano™ Titania Ethanol Dispersion, 150 nm are all available at CD Bioparticles.

“The new release of these spherical titania nanoparticles not only demonstrates our manufacturing capabilities, but also shows our commitment to providing high quality nanoparticles products to our global customers. We’ll increase our product capacity and help address growing customer demand for nanoparticles product solution in both research and industrial development.” said Dr. Jessica Waldorf, chief scientific officer of R&D department, at CD Bioparticles. “Through the expansion of our nanoparticles products and services, we will have the capability to support our clients to accelerate research in immunoassay, bioseparation, medical imaging and diagnosis, as well as drug delivery and cancer therapy.”

In addition, CD Bioparticles also offers a variety of precisely engineered titanium dioxide nanoparticles with uniform size and shapes. Different crystal forms including amorphous, anatase and rutile titania nanoparticles are provided both in nanopowder and dispersion. These titania nanoparticles have wide size range from 5 nm to 500 nm. Surface functionalized titania particles are also available for covalent conjugation with proteins, antibodies and other biomolecules. The titania nanoparticles can be applied in skin products, additives, foods, air cleaning due to its strong UV absorption and active photocatalytic properties.

CD Bioparticles provides highly uniform nanoparticles widely used in biology and medicine. These nanoparticles are manufactured with different shapes and sizes, and the particle surface can be coated, functionalized or conjugated with biomolecules. For more detailed information about spherical titania nanoparticles or to discuss your project, please visit CD Bioparticles at https://www.cd-bioparticles.com.

About CD Bioparticles

CD Bioparticles is a global leading manufacturer and supplier of various nanoparticles, microparticles and their coatings for R&D and commercialization in a wide variety of application areas including in vitro diagnostics, biochemistry, cellular analysis, cell separation, and immunoassay. It also offers various custom services including chemical surface-functionalized, fluorescent modification, antibody immobilization, nucleic acid and oligo conjugation to meet clients’ specifications.