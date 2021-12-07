ClueCon Weekly features HoduSoft leader in latest episode

Denver, USA, 2021-Dec-07 — /EPR Network/ — India-headquartered global Unified Communications software maker HoduSoft leadership appeared in the industry’s popular video broadcasts ClueCon Weekly by the FreeSWITCH team. HoduSoft Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Bharat Lalcheta spoke candidly about the company’s product roadmap and the future offerings.

ClueCon Weekly is an extension of the ClueCon Technology Developers Conference that hosts technical and interesting talks with industry movers and shakers. The interviews are conducted by Luca Pradovera from the SignalWire team. Featured guests come from VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol), WebRTC (Web Real-Time Communication), and telecommunication segments.

“Voice is the life of VoIP. The VoIP industry is changing rapidly but one thing that will stay at the core is voice. Whether it is an IP phone or WebRTC or any offering in our call and contact center software, voice is still preferred. Multiple channels are there, but those are for recurring conversation only, the start and end are likely to be voice always,” Bharat Lalcheta, HoduSoft Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer.

HoduSoft builds world class call and contact center software HoduCC, enterprise telephony system HoduPBX, voice and SMS broadcasting software HoduBlast, and audio conferencing software HoduConf.

“We are bullish about the future and working on full throttle to bring more innovative products to the market. Our AI based chatbot will be out in the upcoming days. We are also enhancing the UI/UX for all the platforms for an enhanced customer experience,” added Bharat.

In addition to the above, the company is also planning to roll out a WebRTC browser-based audio and video conference platform on the popular demand of the customers.

The innovative and customer-centric solutions has earned HoduSoft many global accolades.

About HoduSoft:

HoduSoft is an India-headquartered Unified Communications software company. Incorporated in 2015, HoduSoft builds quality software products to help businesses achieve success with their communications tools. Today, HoduSoft is one of the leading VoIP software makers offering world-class communication products at unmatched value for companies of all sizes. The latest Gartner Digital Markets report features HoduSoft’s HoduCC contact and call center software as a Category Leader and FrontRunner for call recording solutions. Other quality software products in the HoduSoft suite include HoduPBX, HoduBlast and HoduConf that render personal, intelligent, and delightful customer experiences.

HoduPBX software is the IP PBX software, which supports a unified platform that helps in improving productivity and facilitates smooth business communication throughout the world, resulting in faster ROI. It is capable of effectively handling the concurrent and large volume of calls along with fused in enterprise communication as per the need of the current environment.

HoduBlast is an automated Voice & SMS Broadcasting software for digital voice messaging. The multi-tenant version can be used to provide Voice & SMS broadcasting services to your clients. This software allows you to run campaigns, event promotions, organize surveys and polls, send reminders, warnings, or reports. Also, you will be able to communicate efficiently with customers who do not have access to social media, email, or text messages.

HoduConf is a cost-effective business conferencing product. It is a robust audio conferencing software built for business collaboration. An all-in-one solution to manage everything, right from small interactive meetings to large engaging webinars.

