ACQ5 Honored Freyr with Three “Gamechangers 2021 Global Awards” in the Pharma and Lifesciences Space

New Jersey, USA, 2021-Dec-07 — /EPR Network/ — Freyr Solutions, a leading global Regulatory solutions and services provider, got rewarded in three (03) categories in the “ACQ5 Gamechangers 2021 Global Awards”, namely, International – Regulatory Solutions Provider of the Year, International – Niche Technology Company of the Year (Pharma and Lifesciences), and International – Gamechanger of the Year – Suren Dheenadayalan.

Since its inception ten (10) years ago, Freyr has been a pioneer in offering end-to-end Regulatory services to global clients with customized needs. With a focus on digital transformation and comprehensive software solutions, Freyr’s team of 1100+ global Regulatory experts has supported over 850 clients. It has worked with myriad pharma and life-sciences companies in accomplishing their respective business objectives.

“Being awarded for our efforts in extending the best Regulatory Solutions and Services to our clients is indeed an honor. Thank you, ACQ5, for the recognition. It inspires us as an organization, and me as an individual, to work towards a common goal of creating innovative technological solutions”, said Suren Dheenadayalan, CEO at Freyr. “As leaders of Regulatory solutions and service-providers, we are motivated to continue offering compliant and relevant support to our clients”, he added.

About Freyr

Freyr is a leading, niche, full-service global Regulatory Solutions and Services Company supporting, Large, Medium and Small Size Global Life sciences companies (Pharmaceutical | Generics | Medical Device | Biotechnology | Biosimilar | Consumer Healthcare | Cosmetics) in their entire Regulatory value-chain, ranging from Regulatory Strategy, Intelligence, Dossiers, Submissions, etc. to Post- Approval/Legacy Product Maintenance, Labeling, Artwork Change Management, and other related functions.

Headquartered in New Jersey, USA, Freyr has regional offices across UK, Germany, France, Switzerland, UAE, Canada, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia, South Africa, and Slovenia, and has a Global Delivery Center in Hyderabad, India.