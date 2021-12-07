Vietnam Fast Tours has declared that hotels & resorts in Vietnam will offer huge discounts post-pandemic to boost tourism.

Vietnam, 2021-Dec-07 — /EPR Network/ — Vietnam Fast Tours is the most renowned tourism agency that focuses on offering the best and most appropriate tourism services at a very affordable accommodation. Our company fulfills your dream and helps you travel all over the world peacefully. Now, we declared that Hotels & resorts are now offering big discounts in the post-pandemic to boost tourism in Vietnam.

Vietnam has recorded a 98% fall in visitors this April compared to 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Vietnam recently plans to allow fully vaccinated foreign tourists& visitors in the three-phase program starting in November in some areas such as Phu Quoc, Da Nang, Hoi An, Nha Trang, and others. The second phase will initiate in January 2022 and, some areas have been added to the list where it will be fully reopened as expected somehow in June or July 2022.

Also, before the uprising of the Covid-19 pandemic, the packages were so high-priced. But now, at present, the price has been halved, even reduced to two-thirds. So, travelers have lots of good options for their vacations. Vietnam Fast Tours announced that Vietnam offers big deals on the hotels and resorts for your awaited vacation trips.

The recently launched “Vaxxed To Go Platform” by Agoda not only offers a good choice of traveler accommodation but also protects them from coronavirus. Both accommodation staff and travelers are allowed to stay in resorts only by showing proof of complete vaccination with a second dose given 15 days earlier.

All the benefits and big discounts on hotels & resorts give the travelers complete relaxation and a peaceful stay during their journey. They also get various types of foods and cuisine at a discounted price in Vietnam.

Vietnam Fast Tours provides fully private personalized holiday packages at the highest quality services with a unique experience and seeing the destinations in its authentic way. Just like your dream come true!

For more information, visit https://vietnamfasttours.com/or mail your queries to sales@vietnamfasttours.com

About the company:

Vietnam Fast Tours is a well-known and reliable local tour operator that offers private customized tour packages to Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, and Burma, including classic and sightseeing tours, family holidays, honeymoon tours, and much more. As a local tour operator, Vietnam Fast Tours focuses on matching your taste with a truly authentic and remarkable experience. Vietnam Fast Tours also offers other services such as visa services (for Vietnam Only), transportation, and accommodation to make your journey pleasant and comfy.

Contact Details:

Email: sales@vietnamfasttours.com

Phone: +84 246 664 1790

Website: https://vietnamfasttours.com/