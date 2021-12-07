Modular Mezzanines Make The Most of Vertical Space in Crowded Facilities

Atlanta, Georgia, 2021-Dec-07 — /EPR Network/ — Growth is an exciting and promising aspect of any thriving business. However, with a growing business often comes the need for additional space. Unfortunately, many businesses do not have extra space in their facility to add additional production lines, offices, or storage areas. Luckily, there is a simple solution for these companies looking for extra space around their facility – modular mezzanine platforms.

Modular mezzanine systems are prefabricated platforms that can be entirely custom-designed to fit any facility. Whether a business is in need of additional workspace or material storage, modular mezzanines can be equipped with the proper decking, barrier railing, and even wall systems to create the best space solution possible for each application. Modular mezzanines are formed via convenient, bolt-together steel components that are easily assembled on-site. Because the systems are pre-manufactured, there is much less work to do on-site compared to a stick-built alternative. This benefit of modular mezzanines equals less work required inside the facility, minimizing the overall disruption on-site. Because each mezzanine system is custom-designed, the platforms can be used in countless applications throughout a plant, from catwalks to equipment platforms.

Panel Built, Inc. has served the modular construction industry for over 25 years. Based out of north Georgia, Panel Built has worked on thousands of projects all across the United States and internationally. Starting with panelized modular buildings, today Panel Built offers full lines of modular offices, mezzanines, guard booths, ballistic buildings, shelters, towers, canopies, and more! Panel Built operates under one mission, “To Solve Our Customers’ Space Needs with Excellence and Great Customer Service.”

