2nd International Conference on Immunology & Immunogenetics

London, UK, 2021-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — How would you like to learn from industry leaders at a conference by the nation’s leading Immunologists 2022? The largest group for 2nd International Conference on Immunology & Immunogenetics  more than 300 professional and student attendees.

Its annual Immunologists 2022 is your opportunity to develop your skills, share ideas, learn fresh ways to grow yourself and your research, all while immersing yourself in a fostered community of professionals and resources that can enhance career knowledge.

Attend for sessions, keynotes and networking, and keep coming back for the killer opportunity to connect with leading Immunologist Researchers, Doctors, Vendors and Company Managers.

Attendees Can:

  • Take advantage of opportunities to learn insights about Annual Immunologists 2022 Congress from a variety of oral and poster presentations.
  • Meet and network with immunologist ranging from students to deans, faculty, and researchers.
  • Take advantage of opportunities to collaborate with immunologist experts from around the world.
  • Attend prominent plenary sessions about relevant issues affecting immunogenetics and the recent techniques adapted in Immunology.

All submitted conference papers will be peer reviewed by competent reviewers. The post conference proceedings will be abstracted and indexed in Clinical Microbiology and Infectious diseases with DOI.

Conference Date: Aug 17-18, 2022.

Abstract Submission Deadline: July 05, 2022

Early Bird Registration End: June 30, 2022

