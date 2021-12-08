Launch of the book, “Fundamathics  Series- Volume 1” by R. Kundan (Author)

Lucknow, India, 2021-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — BFC Publications is glad to announce the launch of, “Fundamathics  Series- Volume 1”, a book aimed at helping students crack banking, railways, SSC, and other similar exams. The book has been written by R Kundan, and contains more than 6,000 unsolved mathematical problems, that the students can practice solving.

Overall, it covers at least 60 per cent of the math syllabus prescribed for sitting any competitive exam. Herein, the questions have been listed in a tabular form; several of them based on fractional data for improving students’ data analysis abilities.

According to the author, Fundamathics  Series- Volume 1 offers insights for solving 1,000-odd questions sans any shortcuts or tricks, by touching upon the blind spots in the understanding of the subject. The aim is to clear any underlying doubts the students may have by developing their understanding through and a scientific and psychological approach, the author says.

The book has been made available for purchase on  – Amazon Kindle 

