4 Psychological Pillars Of Website Designing

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — The less caring business owners generally follow industry website design standards or whatever is popular in their market area. Only a few business owners address the psychological concepts of trust, acceptability, marketing, and purchasing website design. Wherever you need to convince your audience, develop trust in people, promote and sell your goods, psychology plays a significant part. And having a website fulfils all of these requirements. As a result, ignoring psychology when building a website is a bad idea

Psychology of Colors

Human behaviour is influenced by visual colours. Consider the following scenario:

Yellow brings to mind hope, clarity, and warmth.

Orange is associated with friendliness, joy, and self-assurance.

Red is associated with vigour, youth, and fearlessness.

Purple is associated with imagination, creativity, and wisdom.

Blue symbolises dependability, strength, and trustworthiness.

Peace, growth, and health are all associated with the colour green.

Grey conjures up images of balance, neutrality, and serenity.

Suggest that your website designer in Dubai fill the colour based on the section’s approach. Put blue where you want to increase trust, red where you want to make a sales pitch, and so on.

The Psychology of Images

It’s a good idea to keep graphics alongside the text, but what kind of images should you use? The image you choose makes a big difference. It’s a proven psychological reality. Who’d have guessed that such a minor change could make or break your sales, but it does? That is why the image you choose is so important. To make the photographs more engaging, tell your web designer to introduce a subject or a character. It will result in a higher conversion rate.

The Psychology of Brand Strength

A phoney brand will always try to conceal itself. To avoid being noticed, it will attempt to escape. Genuine brands, on the other hand, come out in public since they have nothing to hide. The placement of the logo in the appropriate areas is a sign of strong brand power. The brand/logo that visitors see frequently is easily remembered. Placing your brand in the correct area demonstrates strength, market domination, popularity, and, of course, trust. When developing a website, a smart website designer gives space for the installation of logos of various sizes.

The Psychology of Trust

The average user determines whether or not a website is trustworthy at first glance. The ‘HTTP’ and ‘HTTPS’ will be checked by the more technically advanced user. They will immediately depart if they believe the website is not trustworthy. Websites that do not provide contact information are regarded as untrustworthy. The use of colours and flash animation all contribute to the website’s trustworthiness. A website that gives sufficient information about a product or service can quickly establish confidence in the minds of visitors. Tell your web designer that your site should not have the appearance or feel of a dishonest website.