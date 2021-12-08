Exciting New Offers & Promotions by Aesthetics International for Non-surgical Procedures

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 2021-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Aesthetics International has come up with exciting new offers for its various non-surgical treatments, valid for the month of December. Various body contouring, skin tightening, hair removal, hair loss, anti-aging, and skin rejuvenation treatments are available at discounted rates as per Aesthetics International’s latest offers.

Among skin rejuvenation procedures, clients can enjoy a variety of deals, including:

Endless Hydration (HydraFacial + Mesotherapy) at AED 1050

Winter Lights (HydraFacial + BBL Full face) at AED 1050

Red Carpet Moment (HydraFacial + Revlite Full Face) at AED 1050

After Party Cure (HydraFacial + Oxygen Full Face) at AED 1050

Pre Party Pick Me Up (HydraFacial + Aquagold treatment) at AED 1,399

New Year, New You (DMK enzyme facial + oxygen facial) at AED 1,299

Shine Bright (Cosmelan peel full face Including 2 home care products) at AED 2,650

Signature Tightening Treatment (HydraFacial + HIFU skin tightening treatment + 1 BTL full-face tightening) at AED 3,150

Ready for My Close Up (BTL full face + Mesotherapy Full face 1 session) at AED 1,19

Beauty Bonus (Co2 fractional Laser Full Face + PRP) at AED 2,100

30% Discount on Holiday Lift (Ultherapy Full Face or Full Face + Full neck)

Other than that, the clinic also offers a combination of dermamelan peel full face including 2 home care products at AED 3,502.

For skin tightening, anti-aging procedures & hair loss treatments, the clinic has Glow Through The Holidays deals by Dr. Zara Yousufzai. These include Botox (forehead) for AED 999, fillers for AED 1,499, Profhilo (face) for AED 1,299, and PRP injections at AED 999.

PRP injections are also available in combination with microneedling and microneedling radiofrequency costing AED 1,299 and AED 1,899, respectively.

Holiday Chills offers for CoolSculpting, a popular non-invasive body contouring treatment, are also available. These include:

AED 3,500 for 2 small cycles of CoolSculpting

AED 5,500 for 2 big cycles of CoolSculpting

AED 4,500 for 2 cool smooth outer thighs area

AED 3,700 for 2 cool mini double chin

Apart from the aforementioned, 5 sessions of VelaShape + BTL full thighs area for front & back are available for AED 5,000.

Those seeking laser hair removal treatment can get the Back to Basics deal at Aesthetics International, which includes a ‘buy 1, get 1 FREE’ offer for full face, full legs, full arms, full back, full bikini and full abdomen.

All these discounts and offers are valid till 31st December 2021 only.

About Aesthetics International

Aesthetics International is one of the top-ranked cosmetic & plastic surgery clinics in Dubai. A wide range of invasive and non-invasive procedures are available at the clinic. These procedures are performed by top-of-the-line specialists, doctors, and surgeons, led by Dr. Jaffer Khan, a UK board-certified plastic surgeon.

Media Contact:

Aesthetics International

+971 4 384 5600

info@aesthetics.ae

Originally Published at https://aesthetics.ae/exciting-new-offers-promotions-by-aesthetics-international/