Lark Sacramento Offers Convenient Student Housing

Sacramento, California, 2021-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Lark Sacramento is pleased to announce they offer convenient student housing for individuals attending Sac State. This off-campus housing complex provides students with a comfortable, independent lifestyle while remaining close to campus to attend classes and on-campus activities.

At Lark Sacramento, students can choose friends for their roommates or meet new people through the roommate matching service. Residents can choose between two, three, and four-bedroom floor plans with all the furnishings they need for a comfortable lifestyle. Rent for each apartment and a required utility fee includes a free outdoor parking space, Internet access, electricity, in-unit laundry, trash disposal, and water and sewer. Covered and reserved parking is available for an additional fee.

Lark Sacramento strives to make student living more enjoyable with various amenities offered, including a resort-style pool with a pavilion, volleyball and basketball courts, an outdoor TV lounge, a 24-hour fitness center, a study lounge with a coffee bar, grilling stations, and more. Students can attend social events held throughout the year.

Anyone interested in learning about the convenient student housing options can find out more by visiting the Lark Sacramento website or by calling 1-916-587-1700.

About Lark Sacramento: Lark Sacramento is an off-campus housing complex close to Sac State, providing students with the convenience of living close to the campus. They strive to offer every student the comfortable, independent lifestyle they want during their college years. Students pay an individual rate for each apartment, ensuring no concerns about roommates who can’t pay their fair share.

Company: Lark Sacramento

Address: 3075 Redding Ave

City: Sacramento

State: CA

Zip code: 95820

Telephone number: 1-916-587-1700