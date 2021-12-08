Hermis raises seed funding to enable employee engagement for remote workforce

San Francisco, CA, 2021-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Hermis , an employee engagement platform, was launched in direct response to the challenges faced by companies to keep the remote employees connected during the pandemic. Now, the business has closed on $1.75 million in seed funding. The round was led by Array Ventures and included True Blue Partners and Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) via the Zoom Apps Fund.

With remote teams becoming prevalent, companies are finding it difficult to keep their employees motivated and engaged. Silicon Valley veterans, Madhu Mathihalli and Mohan Gummalam faced the problem of keeping employees connected first hand with their distributed teams at their previous companies even before the pandemic kept employees at their homes. They founded Hermis with the intent to eliminate the pain of employee isolation and stay engaged while being productive.

Hermis provides a purpose-built virtual platform with deeply integrated activities and a library of diverse content allowing distributed teams to participate simultaneously in smaller groups to increase engagement and outcomes. Hermis launched “Funtivity by Hermis” for Zoom in July 2021 to provide access to activities and content seamlessly from within Zoom. Since launch, more than 75,000 users across various organizations have used Funtivity for employee engagement for an impressive 1.8 million minutes.

“Future of work is evolving and so is the definition of team building and collaboration. Hermis has an innovative approach to enabling that future and Array Ventures is excited to be part of it.”, says Shruti Gandhi, Founding Engineer @Array VC.

In remote teams, a majority of the day is spent in meetings over video. However, these meetings become very taxing because of their monotony. Hermis is bringing meeting best practices and human elements into meetings to make them both productive and fun.

“We are thrilled to have ‘Funtivity by Hermis’ be an early investment from our Zoom Apps Fund as they help enable distributed teams to stay engaged with each other.”, says Colin Born, Head of Zoom Ventures.

Hermis is committed to helping organizations bridge the culture gap for hybrid and remote-first workforce.

“Hybrid work is here to stay and business leaders are looking for solutions to keep employees connected to each other. Hermis is one of the best ways that I know of today to do that”, says Sunil Grover, Managing Partner at True Blue Partners.

About Hermis

Founded by Madhu Mathihalli (PassageAI, WalmartLabs) and Mohan Gummalam (Facebook, Uber), Hermis is the trusted destination with curated activities designed to increase engagement in virtual meetings. Hermis customers include several leading companies like Google, Splunk, Intel, Cisco, eBay, and Okta to help distributed teams stay engaged in the new distributed and remote teams culture. Hermis is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, CA.

More information can be found at https://www.herm.is

Media Inquiries for Hermis: pr-admin@herm.is