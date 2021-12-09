Distroller World Donates Neonate Babies to Nonprofit Miracle Babies Santa’s Workshop Toy Drive Event

San Diego, USA, 2021-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Distroller World, a retail entertainment brand that exists to overwhelm the world with joy by pushing the limits of imagination and creativity through unique experiences and storytelling, donates 30 Neonate Babies to the Miracle Babies Santa’s Workshop toy drive event on Dec. 13-17, 2021. The event will be held by appointment only at 8745 Aero Drive, Suite 308, San Diego, CA 92123.

Miracle Babies is a local nonprofit dedicated to uniting families with their hospitalized newborns through transportation and supportive services. Miracle Babies will transform their conference room into Santa’s Workshop where all donated Neonate Babies will be available for adoption. Miracle Babies families can visit “Santa’s Workshop” and select donated new toys for their children, including their hospitalized infant. Miracle Babies is working with hospital social workers to identify families in need and schedule shopping appointments to help minimize contact and provide an exclusive shopping experience.

“Our mission at Miracle Babies is to provide support to families with babies in critical care,” said Miracle Babies President & Founder, Dr. Sean Daneshmand. “Our annual Santa’s Workshop event allows struggling families to enjoy the holiday season while also educating the siblings of hospitalized newborns on their delicate care process.”

The Distroller Neonate Babies require love and care, and help demonstrate the delicate care process similar to those of hospitalized newborns to child siblings of babies in critical care. Each Neonate Baby is born small and fragile, and comes with special care instructions on feeding, bathing and more.

“We look forward to donating Neonate Babies in hopes to provide deserving families moments of fun and imagination this holiday season,” said Distroller Founder Amparo “Amparin” Serrano. “Our Neonate Babies can help parents explain to their children the critical care process of hospitalized newborns.”

For more information on the Santa’s Workshop toy drive event, please contact Miracle Babies Executive Director Marianela Camarillo at mcamarillo@miraclebabies.org.

For more information about Distroller World, visit DistrollerUSA.com.

For more information about Miracle Babies, visit www.MiracleBabies.org.

###

About Miracle Babies

Miracle Babies is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that was founded to support families with hospitalized newborns. When a baby is born premature or with medical complications, that family’s life changes drastically. Stress becomes a near constant emotion, difficult decisions must be made, and life in the ICU becomes a reality. Miracle Babies’ mission is to unite families with their sick newborns through transportation and supportive services, such as mental health support and preterm birth advocacy. For more information, visit http://www.miraclebabies.org/.

About Distroller World

Distroller World is a retail entertainment brand that exists to overwhelm the world with joy by pushing the limits of imagination and creativity through unique experiences and storytelling that recognizes the extraordinary in the ordinary. We develop brands and content that explore new frontiers of design, and imaginative play concepts that create and spread joy to the world for ages 0 to 102 (not to mention we really (really) like rainbows).

Distroller was founded in 2004 in Mexico City and is the brainchild of artist and entrepreneur Amparo “Amparin” Serrano. As an artist, one of her greatest joys in life is bringing joy to others through her disruptive and innovative style of art. Distroller World is Amparin’s vision for a world overflowing with joy – where all “species” are welcome, where fun is the only required course of action, and that you stay on this course forever and ever. For more information, visit DistrollerUSA.com.