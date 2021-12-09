NoteBurner Now Supports Converting Music to ALAC Format

NEW YORK, NY, 2021-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — NoteBurner Inc, one of the best music converter providers, officially announced that its audio converting tools, including Spotify Music Converter, iTunes Audio Converter, Amazon Music Recorder, and Line Music Converter, now fully support converting music to ALAC format. That’s to say, NoteBurner programs are at the forefront of providing the function of converting music to ALAC format.

The full name of the ALAC format is the Apple Lossless Audio Codec. It is also known as Apple Lossless, or Apple Lossless Encoder (ALE). ALAC is developed by Apple Inc. for lossless data compression of digital music. After Apple Inc. developed the ALAC format, many NoteBurner users have put forward a request to NoteBurner to convert music to ALAC format. As a company that attaches great importance to the needs of users, NoteBurner Inc. added the function of converting music to ALAC format to NoteBurner products on Dec. 2, 2021.

Products Introduction

NoteBurner Spotify Music Converter makes it possible to save Spotify music and with ID3 tags kept. Besides, users can use NoteBurner Spotify Music Converter to convert Spotify music and podcasts (audio only) to ALAC, MP3, AAC, FLAC, AIFF, WAV, or FLAC format according to users’ needs. Before conversion, there are flexible settings for users to choose. With NoteBurner Spotify Music Converter, you can also edit ID3 tags, convert formats of local audio files and upload converted Spotify songs to OneDrive. You can also use NoteBurner Spotify Music Converter to burn Spotify music to CD.

NoteBurner iTunes Audio Recorder includes Apple Music converter, iTunes music downloader, and audiobook recorder. Users are capable of converting any audio which can be played in iTunes, Music app or Apple Music, such as Apple Music files, audiobooks, iTunes music or other downloaded music, to ALAC, MP3, AAC, FLAC, AIFF, WAV, or FLAC format with few clicks with the powerful support of such a tool.

NoteBurner Amazon Music Recorder supports converting Amazon Music songs, playlists, and albums to ALAC, MP3, AAC, FLAC, AIFF, WAV, or FLAC format at up to 5x fast speed. With NoteBurner Amazon Music Recorder, users can download with Amazon Music Unlimited, Prime Music, Amazon Music HD songs for offline playback with media players.

NoteBurner Line Music Converter can convert the music directly through the Line Music web player, all the things that users need to do is to install NoteBurner Line Music Converter and long in Line Music account. Then the Line music songs can be downloaded instantly.

Note: The free trial version of NoteBurner programs convert three minutes of each audio only. To unlock the time limitation, please purchase the full version.

About NoteBurner Inc.

NoteBurner Inc. is a world-leading software developer dedicated to providing solutions for music and video conversion with high-quality customer support. At present, NoteBurner Inc. officially announced that NoteBurner Spotify Music Converter, iTunes Audio Converter, Amazon Music Recorder, and Line Music Converter now fully support converting audio to ALAC format. As a reliable conversion provider, NoteBurner promises to offer free online support for users.

