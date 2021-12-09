Features Of Shipping From United States To Australia

Melbourne, Australia, 2021-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Ship 2 Anywhere offers an innovative yet simplistic approach to shipping from the United States to Australia with our diverse range of turn-key and automated solutions backed by a global network of world class delivery partners. With Ship2anywhere, any small, medium or large business can automate their shipping with automated fulfilment, smart tracking and advanced decision making tools.

Ship 2 Anywhere caters to the needs of all small and large businesses shipping from the US to Australia through a wide network of reliable delivery partners. You can ship your goods via flight or sea freight and expect a seamless approach employing smart delivery solutions.

Leverage our diverse range of technology and cost reducing strategies like automated shipping management, tracking, drop shipping, split ship management, multi-location fulfilment to ship goods without any hassle. By collaborating with Ship 2 Anywhere you can avail reliable customer support, USA forwarding, door-to-door tracking, eBay and Magento integration with a single cloud based shipping platform.

Cloud Shipping

Ship 2 Anywhere is a web based solution with a centralised system that can be used to operate shipments from virtually any location. Merchants can use our comprehensive dashboard which is simple and easy to navigate. You can track your shipments, save on costs and avail the support of world class delivery partners, all from one platform.

Tracking & Monitoring

Ship 2 Anywhere offers a seamless and hassle free solution to merchants shipping to Australia from the US, with the assistance of real time tracking and SMS notifications. You will immediately notify when the package has been received or if there is any delay in delivery.

Advanced Tools

Make the best of shipping tools and turnkey solutions at Ship 2 Anywhere that increases both precision and speed. You can automate your shipment decision-making, shipping and selection process with Shipping Rule Automation. You can also acquire key packaging solutions and optimize your packaging in close coordination with the operator.

Fulfilment

Ship 2 Anywhere offers fully automated and seamless shipping fulfilment solutions for auto generating labels, conducting reverse logistics, managing multiple location shipments or even virtual warehousing. Ship 2 Anywhere specializes in all forms of shipping fulfilment by implementing streamlined structures and integrating with a diverse range of shopping carts, workflows and ERP processes.

Company Information

68 – 72 York Street, South Melbourne VIC 3205

Phone +61 3 7037 6525

9AM to 5:30PM AEST, Monday to Friday

Support: support@ship2anywhere.com

Sales: sales@ship2anywhere.com