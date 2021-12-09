FODOX2021 throws light on the future of Digital Onboarding and Customer Experience

London, United Kingdom, 2021-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Group Futurista successfully hosted its two-day “Future of Digital Onboarding and Customer Experience Summit for FI” 2nd Edition at The Hilton, Canary Wharf, London, on the 1st and 2nd of December 2021. The summit was hosted and moderated by James Tzanoudakis. The Platinum sponsors for the event were Facephi, IDnow, Panamax, Qumu, Gold Sponsors, RiskScreen, PassFort, Regula, Silver Sponsors, Read ID, Authentic Vision, and startup elevate sponsors Kyckr, Ondato, PXL Vision, and Hooyu. The media partners for the event were Fintech Finance, Fintechna, Financial IT, Cointelegraph, DigitalScouting.de, and Sovereign Magazine.

Day one of this illustrious event was opened with an amazing keynote from Andrew Jackson from the Bank of Baroda regarding anti-Money Laundering Guidance for Banks. After him, Javier Mira, President & CEO of Platinum Sponsor Facephi took the stage to discuss the revolution of digital identity. Other speakers included Priyanka Bhrambhatt, Adam Cooper, Liudas Kanapienis, and many more exemplary names in this jam-packed event. They spoke on strong topics such as mobile identity verification, challenges in digitization, abandonment during digital onboarding, and plenty more. Day two followed a similar pattern as it was opened by Tom Devlin, Senior Director of Regulatory & Products at Gold Sponsor RiskScreen who discussed the benefits of a true risk-based approach to digital onboarding. To name a few of the other speakers of day two, they were Ricardo Bendoraitis, Mahesh Sundaram, Henriette Paus, and more. The two-day summit was filled with these enlightening discussions and explained the importance of Digital Onboarding and the advantages it offers such as customer satisfaction and a better customer experience. Each speaker took part in a Q&A session conducted by the host, as he took questions from the audience and asked them to the respective Keynotes which provided an interactive platform to all the attendants to clear their doubts.

Over the course of two days, these industry-leading speakers shared their cumulative knowledge and held enlightening discussions and presentations. It was also an excellent opportunity to learn more about how financial institutions may develop an effective onboarding strategy in order to give a better customer experience. The event closed out with a panel discussion on “How COVID changed customer onboarding—and why it’s still changing ?” was conducted by the host, James Tzanoudakis.

