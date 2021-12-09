Lucintel Forecasts Healthcare Biometric Market to grow at a CAGR of 19% from 2019 to 2024

According to the recent study the Healthcare Biometric Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19% from 2019 to 2024. Growth in this market is primarily driven by implementation of government initiatives supporting the adoption of biometrics in healthcare, growing incidence of healthcare data breaches and medical identity theft, rising healthcare IT technology combined with increasing awareness and demand for cyber security.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in healthcare biometric market by technology (single factor authentication and multi factor authentication), product type (contact biometric and non-contact biometric), application (patient identification & tracking, medical record security & data center security, care provider authentication, home/remote patient monitoring, pharmacy dispensing, and others), end use industry (hospitals, clinics, healthcare institutes, and research laboratories), region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Download sample report and view detailed Table of Content by clicking on below link https://www.lucintel.com/healthcare-biometric-market.aspx

“Single factor authentication market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on technology, the healthcare biometric market is segmented into single factor authentication and multi factor authentication. Lucintel forecasts that the single factor authentication market is expected to remain the largest segment.

“Within the healthcare biometric market, the contact biometric segment is expected to remain the largest product type”

Based on product type the contact biometric segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

“North America will dominate the healthcare biometric market in near future”

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing government initiatives to ensure data protection and the security of healthcare facilities and presence of large number of prominent players in the region.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/healthcare-biometric-market.aspx

Major players of healthcare biometric market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Fujitsu Limited, 3M Cogent, NEC Corporation, Morpho, Lumidigm, Imprivata, Suprema, Bio-Key International, Crossmatch Technologies, and Zkteco are among the major healthcare biometric providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/healthcare-biometric-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com