Lucintel Forecasts High Temperature Thermoplastic Market to grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2024

According to the recent study the High Temperature Thermoplastic Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2024. Growth in this market is primarily driven by transportation, electrical & electronics, industrial, medical, and others industries.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in high temperature thermoplastic market by end-use industry (transportation, electrical & electronics, industrial, medical, and others) temperature range (HTTs (range 302°F-449.6°F) and extreme temperature thermoplastics (range >449.6°F)), resin type (high temperature fluoropolymers (high temperature FPs), high performance polyamide (HPPA), polyphenylene sulfide (PPS), sulfone polymers (SP), liquid crystal polymers (LCP), aromatic ketone polymers (AKP), and poly-imide (PI)), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

“High temperature fluoropolymers market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on resin type, the high temperature thermoplastic market is segmented into high temperature fluoropolymers (high temperature FPs), high performance polyamide (HPPA), polyphenylene sulfide (PPS), sulfone polymers (SP), liquid crystal polymers (LCP), aromatic ketone polymers (AKP), and poly-imide (PI). Lucintel forecasts that the safety and security market is expected to remain the largest segment.

“Within the high temperature thermoplastic market, the transportation segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the transportation segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

“Asia pacific will dominate the high temperature thermoplastic market in near future”

Asia Pacific will remain the largest market over the forecast period due to increased demand from the transportation, electrical and electronics, medical, and consumer goods industries.

Major players of high temperature thermoplastic market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. BASF, Celanese Corporation, Solvay, Arkema, Evonik Industries, Dow DuPont, SABIC, Victrex, Royal DSM, and Toray are among the major high temperature thermoplastic providers.

