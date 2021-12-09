Overview of Training and SAFe Agilist Certification Cost in India

Bengaluru, India, 2021-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Leading SAFe certification training is for the leaders to understand and drive the transformation. This two-day workshop comes with a lot of activities and a lot of experience sharing.

In this two-day workshop, first day we go in good length about how you lead business agility transformation right.

What does agility mean?

Till now if you analyse agility, it was looked at as predominantly an engineering agility. Are the teams agile? Should we move them to scrum? Are they delivering something that is planned at the end of the iteration?

But the fundamental problem that we had is we never looked at agility as a business agility. We’ll go a little deep on what business agility means.

The topic that we will cover in length is how to be a lean agile leader. We’re going to address a lot about what are the lean principles, what are the lean practices in place, and how do you prioritize based on value delivery, how do you limit work in progress, how do you decentralize decisions, how do you bring innovation as a culture of an organization, and how do you measure productivity in terms of value delivery not in terms of just utilization.

For example, lean manufacturing organizations have gone through a lot of great transformations and they’re able to build a wonderful product. What do we learn from lean world? How to be a lean leader?

Without being a good agile team, scaling agile will be a failure. So, we will go deep on how you build an organization, which has a very good team and technical agility in place. To build an organization as an agile product delivery organization we need to know our customer personas. Do we know who we are building this product for, do we understand customers empathy, what do they think, what do they say, what do they hear, and what do they see, and what is there in their mind and what are their pains. Are we building the right product for the for the customer? We go in detail about customer centricity and design thinking. Right design thinking is one of the great ways to build a good product.

How do you implement scaled agile framework at a portfolio level?

How do you implement scaled agile framework at a portfolio level in a large organization which has like thousands of people? How do you implement it at a lean portfolio management level?

During Leading SAFe 5.1 certification training we discuss lean budgeting, we talk about value stream mapping, we talk about how you define operational value stream, how to define development value stream, and so on. If you are a leader and you want to learn how to transform a large enterprise or large programs using safe, this course will be very good for you.

Who can attend Leading SAFe certification training?

Let’s talk about who should attend this Leading SAFe agilist training. We spoke about leaders who can attend this workshop. First are executives such as CEOs, CXOs and all the vice presidents of the organization because they go through large transformation in the organization and they need to understand what this will bring in, what changes it will bring in, and what do we need to understand to support this. So, if you’re an executive or if you’re a leader, this will be a good certification training, if you are thinking of moving towards SAFe, and are a second line or third line manager, such as a director or a senior manager, and want to experiment SAFe in your team, this is a good course for you to undertake because you are a leader and you can actually implement safe.

Program managers of the team, they’re also the right people to attend this in the safe transformation journey. If you’re a program manager, if you’re a project manager, if you’re an engineering manager, development manager, test manager, all these managers can understand how to fit into this journey in a safe organization.

If you’re an agile coach or a change agent, you’re already working as a change agent at the team level and now you want to scale yourself up as a transformation agent. So, if you are one of those, this Leading SAFe Agilist certification training will be very helpful for you. Scrum masters and product owners are the next set of people who can look at it. This training will give scrum masters a good idea about how to transform yourself and understand about scaling agility.

