Lucintel Forecasts Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market to grow at a CAGR of 33% from 2019 to 2024

According to the recent study the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 33% from 2019 to 2024. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for AR devices in patient care management and medical training and education, growth in retail and e-commerce, and increasing interest of tech giants in the AR market.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in augmented reality and virtual reality market by augmented reality technology (marker-based augmented reality and marker less augmented reality) virtual reality market, technology (non immersive and semi- and fully immersive), augmented reality and virtual reality market, augmented reality market by device type (head-mounted display (HMD), head-up display (HUD), handheld device), end use industry (consumer, commercial, enterprise, healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automotive), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World ).

“Consumer electronics market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on end use industry, the augmented reality and virtual reality market is segmented into consumer, commercial, enterprise, healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automotive. Lucintel forecasts that the consumer electronics market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the increasing demand for head mounted display in gaming and entertainment industry.

“Asia pacific will dominate the augmented reality and virtual reality market in near future”

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing acceptance of newer technologies.

Major players of augmented reality and virtual reality market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Google , Microsoft, Oculus VR (Facebook), Sony, Samsung Electronics, HTC, PTC, Wikitude GmbH, Magic Leap, and Osterhout Design Group are among the major augmented reality and virtual reality providers.

