Lucintel Forecasts Hand Dryer Market to grow at a CAGR of 12% from 2019 to 2024

According to the recent study the Hand Dryer Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12% from 2019 to 2024. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for useful energy technology, along with the need to lower the operational spending, particularly in office structures as well as shopping malls.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in hand dryer market by product type (jet air hand dryers and hot air hand dryers), end use (hotels, food processing and food service, office buildings, healthcare, and other), operation mode (manual on – automatic off and fully automatic), mounting technique (surface mounted and wall mounted), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW).

“Jet air hand dryers market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the hand dryer market is segmented into jet air hand dryers and hot air hand dryers. Lucintel forecasts that the jet air hand dryers market is expected to remain the largest segment.

“Europe will dominate the hand dryer market in near future”

Europe will remain the largest market over the forecast period due to rising adoption of ecological, cost-effective, and hassle-free devices.

Major players of hand dryer market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. World Dryers, Toto, Taishan Jieda, SPL, Mitsubishi, JVD SAS, Excel Dryer, Electrostar, Dyson, Bradley, and American Dryer are among the major hand dryer providers.

