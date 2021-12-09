Orthodontic Supplies Market worth $8.3 billion by 2026 – Increase in the prevalence of incidence of malocclusions and  jaw diseases

PUNE, India, 2021-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ —

The Research Report on “Orthodontic Supplies Market by Product (Braces(Removable, Fixed), Brackets(Ligating,Lingual, Metal),Archwires (Ni-Ti, steel), Anchorage, Ligature(Elastomeric, wire), Patient(Adult,Children), Users(Hospitals,Clinics,OTC) – Global Forecast to 2026″, is projected to reach USD 8.3 billion by 2026 from USD 5.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

Growth Driver: Increase in the prevalence of incidence of malocclusions and jaw diseases

Malocclusions most common forms of oro-dental problems condition in children and adolescents worldwide. Some of the common ortdontic problems include cross bite, openbite, overbite, and spacing. Orthodontic supplies, such as fixed braces and removable braces are the most commonly used products for the effective treatment of malocculusions. Furthermore, with rising disposable income levels, growing oral health awareness, and increase in the number of dental clinics aross the globe are likely to augment the Orthodontic Supplies Market growth.

Industry Segmentation In Detailed:

The removable braces segment is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The higesht growth of of this segment is attributed to factors prevalence of malocclusion and growing patient awareness about the adavanatages of removable braces, along with presence of well established players with strong offerings in removable braces.

Brackets accounted for the largest share of the orthodontic supplies market.

The rise in the global prevalence of orthodontic problesms such as overcrowding, crossbite, diastema and influx of different types of adavanced brackets for the treatment of malocclusion are likely to fuel the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

The hospital and dental clinics accounted for the largest share of the orthodontic supplies market;

The segment accounted for the highest share owing to the increase in the emphaisis on investments in the hospitals and dental clincs by many privaty equity firms to establish large chain of dental clinics are likely to play a significant role in propelling the growth of segment in the coming years. Moreover, growing dental tourism industry, along with the rapid cosmetic procedures are likely to augument the segment growth during the forecat period.

Leading Key Players and Analysis:

Prominent players in Orthodontic Supplies Market are 3M (US), Envista Holdings Corporation (US), Dentsply Sirona (US), Align Technology (US), Rocky Mountain Orthodontics (US), G&H Orthodontics (US), Dentaurum (Germany), TP Orthodontics (US), Great Lakes Dental Technologies (US), DB Orthodontics (UK), amoing others

Align Technology (US) is one of the pioneers company engaged in designing, manufacturing, and marketing Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for the dental industry. The company has a broad range of customers and sales partners in more than 150 countries worldwide. To strengthen its geographical foothold, it majorly emphasizes on expansions and continuous innovations to bring new products in the market. In October 2020, Align technolohy introduced Invisalign G8 with SmartForce Aligner Activation, which allows to control the tooth location and direction during the treatment of crowding, crossbite, and deep bite. Such statrategies opted by company is likely to boost the demand for removable braces, further enlarging the customer base with untreated orthodontic pronlems aross the globe.

Geographical Analysis in Detailed:

The emerging Asian countries, such as China, India, Japan and Singapore, are offering high-growth opportunities for market players. The Asia Pacific point of care market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.8% from 2021 to 2026. Expansion of healthcare infrastructure and increase in disposable personal income, increase patient population with malocclusion and tooth decay are factors likely to suppprt the growth of orthodontic supply market in the region. Moreover, the growing focus toward aesthetics products among adults and emergence of small manufacturers in the orthodontic supplies are driving the growth of the APAC orthodontic supplies market.

