Automotive Seatbelt Market Estimated to Flourish at by 2021-2031

Seatbelts are designed to stretch at a controlled rate to absorb impact energy and reduce the severity of the occupant’s deceleration and thus reduce the risk of injury in many types of crashes. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that seat belts save more than 12,500 lives per year and prevent more than 300,000 serious injuries in the US alone.

The global Automotive Seatbelt Market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Automotive Seatbelt Market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Automotive Seatbelt Market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Automotive Seatbelt Market across various industries.

Automotive Seatbelt Market: Competition Outlook

Major players operating in the market include

GWR Co.

Joyson Electronics

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Autoliv Inc.

Continental AG

Goradia Industries

Elastic Berger GmbH & Co KG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd

Ningbo BX Automotive Co., LTD

Hemco Industries

Safety Belt Solutions Ltd

MG Seating Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Seatbelt Solutions LLC

Belt-tech.

The Global Automotive Seatbelt Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (UK, Germany, Spain, France, RoE)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia & Oceania (India, ASEAN, ANZ, Rest of Oceania)

MEA (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA)

Segmentation Analysis of Global Automotive Seatbelt Market

Global Automotive Seatbelt Market is bifurcated into five major categories: vehicle type, design type, technology, sales channel and region.

On the basis of vehicle type, the global market for automotive seatbelt is divided into:

Passenger

Commercial Light Commercial Vehicle Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Others

On the basis of design type, the global market for automotive seatbelt is divided into:

2 point

3 point

Others (4 point, 5 point, 6 point)

On the basis of technology, the global market for automotive seatbelt is divided into:

Pretension

Retractable

Inflatable seatbelt

Others

On the basis of sales channel, the global market for automotive seatbelt is divided into:

OEM’s

Aftermarket

Based on the region, the global market for automotive seatbelt is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

