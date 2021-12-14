Top Quality High Nickel Alloy Round Bars

High Nickel Alloy Round Bars Manufacturers, Suppliers in Mumbai, India.

Nova Steel Corporation is the leading High Nickel Alloy Round Bars Manufacturers in India. Our High Nickel Alloy Round Bars are exclusively designed for steel factories, petrochemical industry, fire protection systems, chemical industries, shipping/shipment industries, etc.

ASTM B161 / 725 Nickel Alloy Round Bars are planned and created as per IQS (International Quality Standards).

High Nickel Alloy Round Bar Standard Specifications

Size : 15NB to 150NB In

Standards : ASTM B 160 / ASME SB 160

Length : 100 mm To 3000 mm Long & Above

Finish : Bright, Polish & Black

Form : Round, Square, Hex (A/F), Bush, Rectangle , Flat, Wire Mesh

Grade : Nickel Alloy 200 (UNS No. N02200) Round Bars & Rods: 2.4060, 2.4066

Nickel Alloy 201 (UNS No. N02201) Round Bars & Rods: 2.4060, 2.4066

High Nickel Round Bars are used in various parts of India.

