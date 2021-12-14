Jeffrey A. Rabin & Associates Eases Stress in Social Security Disability Cases

Posted on 2021-12-14 by in Law // 0 Comments

Park Ridge, Illinois, 2021-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ — Jeffrey A. Rabin & Associates is pleased to announce they help individuals eliminate their stress when filing a Social Security disability claim. They understand the process and can help individuals get a successful outcome for their claims.

At Jeffrey A. Rabin & Associates, individuals who qualify for Social Security disability benefits will work with a qualified attorney to ensure their case gets approved on the first try. Their experienced professionals assist their clients with filling out the paperwork correctly, gathering the appropriate documentation, and filing everything at the right time. They ensure their clients have the necessary documentation to prove their case and get the Social Security disability benefits they deserve.

Jeffrey A. Rabin & Associates can also help individuals who need to appeal a declined Social Security disability claim. These denials are often the result of minor mistakes or oversights when filling out the paperwork or submitting documentation. Their team looks over the case and identifies the mistakes to help their clients get approved for the benefits they deserve.

Anyone interested in learning about how the team eliminates the stress associated with Social Security disability claims can find out more by visiting the Jeffrey A. Rabin & Associates website or by calling 1-888-529-0600.

About Jeffrey A. Rabin & Associates: Jeffrey A. Rabin & Associates is a full-service law firm specializing in Social Security disability claims. They work closely with their clients to ensure they get the benefits they deserve without the stress of filing themselves. Their team helps individuals with initial claims and denial appeals to ensure everyone gets the benefits they deserve.

Company: Jeffrey A. Rabin & Associates
Address: 2604 Dempster St. Suite 508
City: Park Ridge
State: IL
Zip code: 60068
Toll-free number: 1-888-529-060
Telephone number: 847-299-0008
Fax number: 1-847-299-4493

