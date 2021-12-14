SIEMENS VFD V20 FOR INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION

New Delhi, India, 2021-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ — “BalaJi MicroTechnologies BMT supply SIEMENS brand of SIMENS VFD (Variable Frequency Drive) in the market, we cater to all types of applications in Factory Automation, Packaging Applications, Pharma, FMCG, etc. We offer fast time to market supply at competitive pricing.

SIEMENS offers a simple and cost-effective drive solution for various types of industrial automation applications. SINAMICS V20 offers quick commissioning times, ease of operation, Greater voltage range, advanced cooling, Integrated energy and water flow monitoring, robustness and cost-efficiency. With four frame sizes, SINAMICS V20 covers a power range extending from 0.12 kW up to 15 kW (1/6 hp up to 20 hp).

SIEMENS SINAMICS V20 is ideally suited for industrial automation applications like: pumping, ventilating, compressing, high dynamic conveyer systems, SINAMICS is the drive for continuous processes with high speed and torque accuracy.

About US:

BMT is New Delhi, india based company. We are ISO 9001:2015 Certified company & registered in India under Indian companies act. We are a Unit of “”B.B. Group of Companies””.

“”India’s Biggest Complete Industrial Automation Solution Supplier””

BMT is India’s biggest “”System Integrator & Distributor”” for several Industrial Automation Applications in Packaging, Pick & Place, Printing, Control Panels, Textile, Pharma, FMCG, Bottling, Vision Inspection machines, laser cutting machines, CNC Machines, CNC Routers, Medical Applications, Machine Vision Inspections, Color Sorting Machines and many others etc……

BMT offer Complete Electronics Systems, End-2-End Solution, Turnkey projects etc. to OEM customers worldwide etc. We export complete solutions to large OEM customer base in the overseas market.

