DELTA AC DRIVES FOR INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION

New Delhi, India, 2021-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ — “BalaJi MicroTechnologies BMT supply Delta VFD Drive in the market, we cater to all types of applications in Factory Automation, Packaging Applications, Pharma, FMCG, etc. We offer fast time to market supply at competitive pricing.

Delta AC Drive also called as inverters or Variable Frequency Drive are used for controlling speed of AC three phase Induction Motors. These VFD Drives are IGBT based power electronics products made with best manufacturing techniques and environment. You can control voltage and frequency being supplied to the motor with the help of buttons provided on the keypad, external source or PLC.

With modern power electronics and advanced microprocessor technology, Delta AC Motor Drives are able to efficiently control motor speed, improve machine automation and save energy. Taking advantage of Delta VFD strong position in power electronics technology, Delta VFD Series of AC motor Drives has evolved rapidly. Each AC Drive series is designed to meet specific application needs.

About US:

BMT is New Delhi, india based company. We are ISO 9001:2015 Certified company & registered in India under Indian companies act. We are a Unit of “”B.B. Group of Companies””.

“”India’s Biggest Complete Industrial Automation Solution Supplier””

BMT is India’s biggest “”System Integrator & Distributor”” for several Industrial Automation Applications in Packaging, Pick & Place, Printing, Control Panels, Textile, Pharma, FMCG, Bottling, Vision Inspection machines, laser cutting machines, CNC Machines, CNC Routers, Medical Applications, Machine Vision Inspections, Color Sorting Machines and many others etc……

BMT offer Complete Electronics Systems, End-2-End Solution, Turnkey projects etc. to OEM customers worldwide etc. We export complete solutions to large OEM customer base in the overseas market.

For more product details, please contact:

Nitin Aggarwal

(Director of Sales)

BalaJiMicroTechnologies Private Limted.

Unit 508, DLF Prime Towers, OKhla Phase-1, New Delhi-110020, India

Mobile/WhatsApp: +91-8800338409

Email: nitin.aggarwal@balaji-microtechnologies.com

Corporate Website: www.balaji-microtechnologies.com”