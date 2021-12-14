SAFe Agilist Certification Cost in India, PI Planning and Sprint Planning

Bengaluru, India, 2021-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ — How to clear SAFe Agilist certification exam? Here, we will talk about the exam and then we will talk about training and SAFe Agilist Certification Cost in India, resources for preparation, preparation timeline, and some exam tips.

The intended candidate for the exam is a SAFe enterprise leadership professional. As it’s part of lean agile transformation, key areas of competencies that you should have are, good understanding of Agile principles, execution and release of value through agile release trains (ARTs) and building an agile portfolio with lean agile budgeting.

Agile Implementation

So, it talks a good amount about high level enterprise-wide agile implementation and covers details on how to implement agility portfolio. It is 90-minute exam with 40 questions, mostly true/false or multiple-choice questions and you need to clear 35 questions to pass the exam.

Leading SAFe Certification – Exam Preparation

Questions are not lengthy but sometimes confusing, but there is enough time for exam. It’s an open book exam and it’s not proctored. That means, you can start it whenever you want. Once you start you have 90 minutes to complete it and you don’t need to be on the webcam like other proctored exams. You can take it from anywhere.

SAFe Agilist Certification Cost in India

For Leading SAFe training, you need two-days’ worth of instructor led training and for training the instructor should be certified to teach. The training cost varies from 900 to 1200 dollars, some organization have their own trainers so in that case it might be cheaper if some organization has their own trainer.

SAFe Agile Interview Questions

How to schedule a training for this exam? So, you go to scaleagile.com website and you look for training, you look for training calendar, so it shows what all trainings are available. The exam cost for the first attempt is part of training, so once your Leading SAFe certification training is done, you have 30 days to give the exam and you don’t need to pay anything extra and in case you need a second attempt or you do or you’re not able to do the exam within 30 days you’re not able to attempt the exam within 30 days it will cost another 50 dollars so it’s advisable to do the exam within 30 days. Sooner is better because after the training everything is fresh so it is within a week or two, that we should try to give the exam after training.

After your training is done, you need to prepare for the real exam. Once you are done with the training, the instructor will give you Leading SAFe community user id and password. So, you need to log in, go to my learning section and under my learning you will see something under in progress. Once your training is done, you will see course attendance as hundred percent and trainer course feedback is 100. Before official training is done, there is a pre-course e-learning section with training modules so all of these could be two to three hours, but these are very good, and all of these has questions at the end which give you a very good feeling of how the question will be there in the exam.

It’s a very good refresher so go through these even though they say it’s optional, it’s a good refresher. So, once you are done with that, second will be a safe digital workbook on Leading SAFe. Whatever you will learn in the training, all the slides will be presented there and those will be given to you in this digital workbook.

It will cover all the details, so combination of these videos and modules plus this will give you a lot of preparation for the exam. Once you are done with that, then you have this study guide that you can download. It talks about the exam and whatever you can expect in the exam. Then there is a preparation test which is the official preparation test which is 1 hour 30 minutes. The good thing is you can do it multiple times. Once the exam is done, you get a SAFe Agile certification kit which gives you a logo and certificate.

The PDUs and SEUs

If you have a PMP or certified scrum master certification, you get 16 PDUs which is a Program Management Education Unit and then SEUs which are again Educational Units for Scaled Agile SAFe certification, which can be used for PMP and CSM certification renewal.

If you want to know more about SAFe Agilist certification cost in India, SAFe certification cost India, or SAFe Agile interview questions, then visit https://learnow.live/ .