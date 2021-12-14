Jodhpur, India, 2021-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ — Kaptown Kreations is a Handicrafts Décor Items Manufacturer in Jodhpur and one of the best e-commerce companies that manufacture and sell its products both online and offline at affordable prices and in different categories like table décor and wall décor. Like in wall décor it includes colorful metallic trees, leaves, flowers in different sizes and many different types and sizes of the antique wall clock, 7horses in the frame, umbrella décor, welcome boards, etc. And in table décor items includes antique table lamps, pot lamps, antique bikes, cycles, elephant, metallic stool with wooden top, clock inside the bike, an elephant with trolley, etc