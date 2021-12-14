A December to Remember with Ubuy Christmas Sale

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ — Ubuy UAE, a world popular cross border shopping platform in UAE is launching their Christmas Bumper sale, on their website and app.

The Christmas season is here spreading smiles on everyone’s face. This is the ideal time to start planning to get the best decoration items to select Christmas wise. Quality decoration items add cheerfulness and happiness to all people in the house.

Get on Ubuy’s Christmas Wheel of Wonder

This is the best time of the year when friends and family celebrate together. Be ready and shop all your needed decoration items this festive season. You can now celebrate the birth of Christ in a stylish way this year with the Ubuy UAE Christmas sale. It always plays a vital role during festivals and has revolutionized the cross border shopping adventure. Add something different to your festive decoration this year by trying some DIY Christmas decorations. You can shop new attractive decor items from here using special offers.

Get the merriment of Christmas to a new height this year. Let Ubuy be your festive shopping advisor to guide you to shop along with fascinating deals. Don’t miss out, be ready with a list for an early Christmas feel.

Discover Ubuy

Ubuy is a popular Ecommerce company that has operations in 90 countries. It was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Kuwait. It provides online shopping services to most parts of North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and the Middle East. They also provide customers with the option to choose products from their 7 different international stores.

Deals & Offers You’ve Been Waiting for are Here

Christmas has come to add a special blast of joy to your shopping adventure. On this occasion of happiness, this shopping platform is offering the best instant discount and cashback offers. Be ready with your shopping list to enjoy your Christmas celebration in style.

10% instant discount + 10% cashback

You need to use this code while checking out, “UBSANTA“.

The cashback that you get will be credited to your Ucredit account and can be used only to shop from Ubuy in the future. Let this Christmas bring a pleasing shopping experience to you.

Profits to Shop from Ubuy UAE

Best discount offers in the market.

Have safe and secure transactions without being afraid of online fraud.

No amount capping on offers.

Don’t feel hectic and experience excellent customer service.

Make Christmas Shopping Special with Interesting Discounts on the Following Categories of Products

Christmas Season or officially the sale season is here. It is one of the most chaotic and wonderful times of the year for which all shopping lovers wait for. To give your Christmas shopping a boost, this time Ubuy has come with its special Instant discount and cashback offer. We have mentioned some product categories below for your convenience, check out:-

Electronic Needs

Smartphones and Accessories

Laptops and Tablets

Earbuds and Headphones, Etc

Crazy Bites & Beverages

Nuts Christmas Gift Baskets

Juices

Snack Foods, Etc

Home & Kitchen Appliances

Electric Grills

Smart Induction Cooktops

Fabric Steamers, Etc

Christmas Exclusive

Christmas Trees

Santa Costumes

Christmas String Lights, Etc

Gaming Fun

PlayStation Consoles

Nintendo Consoles

Gaming Keyboard & Mouse, Etc

Look Fit

Exercise Bikes

Treadmills

Dumbbells, Etc

It doesn’t matter if you’re shopping for yourself or buying gifts for your dear ones, take advantage of this shopping season with this Christmas offering. You can visit “www.ubuy.ae” to know more about this fantastic sale. Install our shopping App to indulge in a new way of shopping with fascinating deals and offers.

Media Contact:

Ubuy Technologies

Al Murqab, Block 3, Khalid Ibn Al Waleed Street, Mazaya Tower 3, Floor 22, Kuwait

Email: info@ubuy.com

Website: https://www.ubuy.com