Be 20% More Holly Jolly this Christmas with Ubuy

Posted on 2021-12-14 by in Marketing, Small Business // 0 Comments

Doha, Qatar, 2021-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ — Ubuy Qatar, a popular cross border shopping platform in Qatar is initiating their tremendous Christmas sale, on their website and app.

One of the most popular festivals that are celebrated all around the world is here. You guessed it right Christmas; the day when Christ: The Son of God was born. But this season is also known as the season of the shopping craze.

Enjoy Christmas In A Different Way with Ubuy

There will be a lot of gatherings happening during Christmas; which will require good shopping to keep the home decorated and filled with all necessary items to enjoy in Style. To make your celebration enjoyable you can shop all your essential amenities from Ubuy festive offering. This shopping platform has changed the meaning of cross border shopping. It always focuses on delivering the best to its customers with quality offers during the festive time.

Christmas is here and there are some interesting deals and offers on Ubuy that you don’t want to miss for this Christmas shopping.

About Ubuy

Ubuy is a special shopping platform; which is headquartered in Kuwait, the Middle East. They provide services in 6 continents and more than 90 countries around the globe.

Enjoy Mesmerizing Christmas Deals

Pay Attention Holiday buyers! Ubuy has come with something interesting. That’s right, finally, the time for the Christmas sale has come. They’re offering incredible savings with instant discounts and cashback on all your favourite items to enjoy this Christmas with a blast.

10% instant discount + 10% cashback

There is a particular code that customers can use to avail this instant discount and cashback on their shopping. The cashback will only be credited to the Ucredit account; that one can use to do future shopping from Ubuy.

Use Code: UBSANTA

What’s So Special About Ubuy?

  • Get your order delivered quickly with express shipping and prompt customs clearance services.
  • Best discount offers in the market.
  • Have safe and secure transactions without being afraid of online fraud.
  • No amount capping on offers.
  • Worldwide delivery to your door.
  • Largest selection of unique international products & brands.
  • Don’t feel hectic and experience excellent customer service.

Product Categories with Attractive Discounts & Offers

Hello, patient holiday shoppers! Officially the wait has come to an end. Ubuy has brought happiness with it, go grab some for yourself. It’s the perfect time to save big on your desired products purchasing from the Ubuy Qatar Christmas sale. These are the following product categories to jingle all the way this Christmas shopping.

Electronic Needs

  • Smartphones and Accessories
  • Laptops and Tablets
  • Earbuds and Headphones, Etc

Crazy Bites & Beverages

  • Nuts Christmas Gift Baskets
  • Juices
  • Snack Foods, Etc

Home & Kitchen Appliances

  • Electric Grills
  • Smart Induction Cooktops
  • Fabric Steamers, Etc

Christmas Exclusive

  • Christmas Trees 
  • Santa Costumes 
  • Christmas String Lights, Etc

Gaming Fun

  • PlayStation Consoles
  • Nintendo Consoles
  • Gaming Keyboard & Mouse, Etc

Look Fit

  • Exercise Bikes
  • Treadmills
  • Dumbbells, Etc

Visit “ubuy.qa” and discover a spectacular shopping experience on this Christmas Sale. Don’t hesitate to make a decision as these deals aren’t gonna wait for long. For a more pleasing shopping experience; you can download our shopping app.

Media Contact:

Ubuy Technologies
Al Murqab, Block 3, Khalid Ibn Al Waleed Street, Mazaya Tower 3, Floor 22, Kuwait

Email: info@ubuy.com

Website: https://www.ubuy.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution