Be 20% More Holly Jolly this Christmas with Ubuy

Doha, Qatar, 2021-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ — Ubuy Qatar, a popular cross border shopping platform in Qatar is initiating their tremendous Christmas sale, on their website and app.

One of the most popular festivals that are celebrated all around the world is here. You guessed it right Christmas; the day when Christ: The Son of God was born. But this season is also known as the season of the shopping craze.

Enjoy Christmas In A Different Way with Ubuy

There will be a lot of gatherings happening during Christmas; which will require good shopping to keep the home decorated and filled with all necessary items to enjoy in Style. To make your celebration enjoyable you can shop all your essential amenities from Ubuy festive offering. This shopping platform has changed the meaning of cross border shopping. It always focuses on delivering the best to its customers with quality offers during the festive time.

Christmas is here and there are some interesting deals and offers on Ubuy that you don’t want to miss for this Christmas shopping.

About Ubuy

Ubuy is a special shopping platform; which is headquartered in Kuwait, the Middle East. They provide services in 6 continents and more than 90 countries around the globe.

Enjoy Mesmerizing Christmas Deals

Pay Attention Holiday buyers! Ubuy has come with something interesting. That’s right, finally, the time for the Christmas sale has come. They’re offering incredible savings with instant discounts and cashback on all your favourite items to enjoy this Christmas with a blast.

10% instant discount + 10% cashback

There is a particular code that customers can use to avail this instant discount and cashback on their shopping. The cashback will only be credited to the Ucredit account; that one can use to do future shopping from Ubuy.

Use Code: UBSANTA

What’s So Special About Ubuy?

Get your order delivered quickly with express shipping and prompt customs clearance services.

Best discount offers in the market.

Have safe and secure transactions without being afraid of online fraud.

No amount capping on offers.

Worldwide delivery to your door.

Largest selection of unique international products & brands.

Don’t feel hectic and experience excellent customer service.

Product Categories with Attractive Discounts & Offers

Hello, patient holiday shoppers! Officially the wait has come to an end. Ubuy has brought happiness with it, go grab some for yourself. It’s the perfect time to save big on your desired products purchasing from the Ubuy Qatar Christmas sale. These are the following product categories to jingle all the way this Christmas shopping.

Electronic Needs

Smartphones and Accessories

Laptops and Tablets

Earbuds and Headphones, Etc

Crazy Bites & Beverages

Nuts Christmas Gift Baskets

Juices

Snack Foods, Etc

Home & Kitchen Appliances

Electric Grills

Smart Induction Cooktops

Fabric Steamers, Etc

Christmas Exclusive

Christmas Trees

Santa Costumes

Christmas String Lights, Etc

Gaming Fun

PlayStation Consoles

Nintendo Consoles

Gaming Keyboard & Mouse, Etc

Look Fit

Exercise Bikes

Treadmills

Dumbbells, Etc

Visit “ubuy.qa” and discover a spectacular shopping experience on this Christmas Sale. Don’t hesitate to make a decision as these deals aren’t gonna wait for long. For a more pleasing shopping experience; you can download our shopping app.

Media Contact:

Ubuy Technologies

Al Murqab, Block 3, Khalid Ibn Al Waleed Street, Mazaya Tower 3, Floor 22, Kuwait

Email: info@ubuy.com

Website: https://www.ubuy.com