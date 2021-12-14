Die Attach Materials Market : Global Forecast over 2031

According to the latest analysis by Fact MR, the die attach materials market is set to witness substantial growth during 2021-2031 and shall surpass net valuation of US$ 900 Mn by 2031. Demand for die attach materials will witness balanced growth in the short-term, with an optimistic growth outlook in the long run.

The amalgamation of die-attach materials in assembling LEDs is anticipated to emphasize the demand in the upcoming future. The need of determining the reliability and performance attributes of LEDs is expected to stimulate the demand for die-attach materials.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Die Attach Materials?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of Die Attach Materials include

  • Indium Corporation
  • Alpha Assembly Solutions
  • The Dow Chemical Company
  • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
  • Hybond Inc.
  • Creative Materials Inc.
  • Al Technology Inc.
  • BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.
  • Master Bond Inc.
  • Delo Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA

Key Segments

By Form

  • Powder
    • Paste
    • No clean pastes (NC)
    • Rosin mildly activated pastes (RM)
    • Water soluble pastes (WS)
  • Wires

By Material

  • Polymer Adhesives
    • Polymides
    • Epoxies
  • Eutectic Die Attach Materials

By Application

  • Industrial applications
  • Commercial applications

By Product

  • Polymer Adhesives
  • Polymides
  • Epoxies
  • Eutectic Die Attach Materials

By Region

  • North America
    • US & Canada
  • Latin America
    • Brazil, Mexico, Others
  • Western Europe
    • EU5
    • Nordics
    • Benelux
  • Eastern Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
    • Greater China
    • India
    • ASEAN
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Japan
  • Middle East and Africa
    • GCC Countries
    • Other Middle East
    • South Africa
    • Other Africa

Die Attach Materials Market Report Highlights:

  • Detailed overview of parent market
  • Changing market dynamics in the industry
  • In-depth market segmentation
  • Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
  • Recent industry trends and developments
  • Competitive landscape
  • Strategies of key players and products offered
  • Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective on market performance
  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

