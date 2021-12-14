GPS Dog Collar Market To Register Steady Growth During 2021-2031

According to latest research by Fact.MR, GPS dog collar market is set to witness gradual growth during assessment period of 2021-2031. Demand for GPS dog collar will witness impactful recovery in short-term, with optimistic growth outlook in the long-run time span. It has been noticed that increased pet adoption and prospering pet humanization has been key driving factor for escalated demand of dog collars globally. Market is providing equivalent pace and constantly stimulated by heightened pet culture.

Who are the Key Manufacturers of GPS Dog Collar Market?

Some of the leading manufacturer of dog collar are

  • dogtra
  • tractive
  • Whistle
  • PETFON
  • PETBIZ
  • GARMIN
  • fi
  • HUAN
  • FINDSTER
  • Link
  • PetPace
  • SportDOG.

GPS dog collar business segment is been fragmented in nature owing to presence of numerous manufacturers across the globe and also comprise of various suppliers. Players are constantly listing various strategies to prosper the global business including increased production capacity and heightened product offering to harvest prominence. Combined growth strategies and developing competitive environment to caster R&D edge in market are some of the notable approached followed by key players to sustain the potential share globally.

Key Segments

By Tracking Type

  • Real time tracking
    • Wifi tracking
    • Bluetooth tracking
  • Historic route tracking

By Application

  • Dog training
  • Temperature monitoring
  • Pulse monitoring
  • Location tracking
  • Other activity monitoring

By Sales Channel

  • Offline
    • Super and Hyper Markets
    • Convenience Store
    • Others
  • Online
    • Direct Sales
    • Third Party E-Commerce  Sales

By Region

  • North America
    • US & Canada
  • Latin America
    • Brazil, Mexico, Others
  • Western Europe
    • EU5
    • Nordics
    • Benelux
  • Eastern Europe
  • Asia Pacific excluding Japan
    • Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
    • Greater China
    • India
    • ASEAN
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Japan
  • Middle East and Africa
    • GCC Countries
    • Other Middle East
    • Northern Africa
    • South Africa
    • Other Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

What is Driving Demand for GPS Dog Collar?

Demand for dog collars has been witnessing a sudden surge over the past two decade with floating pet culture globally. Increased pet owners demand are deeply acknowledged by existing key players and constantly flourishing the global business potential with high-end GPS installed collars for dogs. With intervention of GPS technology in the dog collars, the pet collar industry is self-witnessing uplift in demand and simultaneously harnessing the combined potential of GPS based collars in business.

Gradually proliferating technological development and heightened deployment capital assets in R&D by key players have generated immense opportunities for GPS intervention in dog collar business. These smart E-collars are constantly unfolding innovation edge which is set to propel the global potential hence owing to widened application offerings.

Covid-19 Impact on Global GPS Dog Collar Market

Covid-19 has deeply affected the global economy with degradation of dog collar business profoundly. The pandemic disrupts the supply chain and destructed the equilibrium globally. Covid-19 has imposed nationwide lockdown owing to high infection rate which may have adverse health issues over the widely scattered consumer base.

Global trade and manufacturing industries positioned across the globe were muted resulting to pull off in the annual revenue bar significantly. This indeed has affected the GPS based dog collar business evidently and portrayed a negative impact on the overall potential growth.

During Covid-19 people had to stay at home due to strict lockdown and social-distancing measures prevailed by the government of different regions. Due to this dog collar business has witnessed shrinking in share for demand globally. Also, this supply chain gap further affected the revenue statistics of notable manufacturers operating in the market. Although, sales of dog collars resumed with strong backing potential with online e-commerce websites and third-party retailers.

However, regional regulatory bodies and government organizations have taken notable steps to tackle this pandemic crisis and fight in an efficient way. Governments across the globe are emphasizing to robust their infrastructure owing to break the chain of virus spread and prosper the global market during long run.

Global GPS Dog Collar Market Geographical Outlook

The global business for dog collars accounts for six prominent regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Middle-East & Africa. Among these North America captures the maximum share and is driving the total potential sales from the front seat.

North-America is expected to spectate a significant share in global dog collar business. U.S is observed as the most potential country in North America region owing to high disposable income of consumers and swelling pet humanization culture.

US has been witnessing the maximum dog adoption backed by millennials and pet lovers during the historic timeframe and reflects similar growth trend during forecast period.

Whereas, Asia Pacific also holds a significant share based on the soaring pet adoption rate supported by China. Increasing public sentiments towards dog adoption and rising pet culture are thriving the consumption potential of GPS dog collar in the Asia Pacific region.

GPS Dog Collar Market Report Highlights:

  • Detailed overview of parent market
  • Changing market dynamics in the industry
  • In-depth market segmentation
  • Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
  • Recent industry trends and developments
  • Competitive landscape
  • Strategies of key players and products offered
  • Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective on market performance
  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

